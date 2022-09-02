September fires smudge the Big Sky

A smoky haze rolled into the Missoula valley Friday morning, and wildfires continue to burn as hot and dry weather persists into early September.

Despite the noticeable yellow tinge in Missoula on Friday, air quality remained at “moderate,” according to an update from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. She predicted the smoke would lift throughout the day, with winds coming from the southeast likely keeping smoke at bay.

Active fires to the south and east of Missoula might bring some smoke through, Coefield said.

Burning in the Welcome Mountain Wilderness is the lighting-caused Solomon fire. The blaze is just 6 miles south of I-90 and Rock Creek exit 126 near Solomon Mountain. It was reported on Aug. 24, and it’s torched 50 acres, according to an update from Lolo National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kate Jerman.

However, fire behavior increased over the last few days from hot and dry weather. It’s burning in downed, dead trees. Smoke can be seen from Rock Creek Road and parts of the Bitterroot Valley.

Increased fire activity prompted the closure of Sawmill Ridge Trail #178 between the Welcome Mountain Trailhead and Rock Creek. Solomon Ridge Trail #142 between the Welcome Mountain Trailhead and Rock Creek is also closed.

No structures are currently threatened. Officials predict fire activity to grow in coming days from sustained hot and dry weather. A helicopter was deployed to limit and check fire spread.

The Trail Ridge Fire burning south of Sula has toasted 816 acres of forest land. Its smoke plume headed up the Bitterroot Valley, but Coefield noted there was a chance it’d lift too high and be funneled to Idaho instead of into the Missoula valley.

The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon sent smoke into Washington. Some of that haze is expected to creep into Idaho and western Montana, but should swing north of Missoula County, according to Coefield.

In Idaho, The Moose Fire has amassed 101,269 acres burned. The blaze increased in the Arnett Creak area on Thursday and sent up a significant smoke plume. Highway 93, the Salmon River Road and Panther Creek road are open, but travelers might see short traffic delays with possible rock fall and fire equipment lining the road.

Smoke from the Moose fire and other regional blazes blanketed most of Idaho with smoke overnight.

Coefield cautioned that high temperatures around the region could cause fires to perk up and add to overhead smoke.

She noted seeing conflicting reports of wind patterns. If they shift to the southwest, then Idaho and Oregon smoke likely will be headed in Missoula’s direction. But, the National Weather Service has a more optimistic forecast of winds heading southeast.

“Regardless, (Saturday) afternoon is still forecast to be very windy,” she said in her update. “It’s also supposed to be hot and potentially lightning-y, so we may have some extra fire activity to deal with by the end of the long weekend.”