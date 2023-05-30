Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Joey Clift tries not to dwell too much on Facebook comments, but a few years ago, one kept nagging him.

As the Washington NFL team reckoned with its derogatory name and underwent a rebranding, Clift remembers someone commenting on Facebook saying something like, “I just got a DNA test, and I’m 1/100th Indian, and I think the old name is fine.”

“For someone like that, I wanted to find something to share with them to educate them,” Clift recalled. “But the only thing I could find is a longer think piece, and I thought, ‘They’re probably not going to read a think piece, but maybe they can watch a two-minute funny video about this.’”

In that moment, the idea for “Gone Native” was born. Clift, a citizen of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and comedian, partnered with Comedy Central to write, direct and produce a five-part series of animated digital shorts that use comedy as an entry point to education about Native people.

The shorts cover topics of Indigenous identity, Native mascots, why schools should teach contemporary Native history, Indian burial ground tropes and spirit animals, among other things.

Clift said the work is important because too often, schools in America don’t teach students about contemporary Native issues.

“There’s this huge gap in education,” he said. “I’ve had grown adults ask if I was born in a tipi or if my reservation had electricity growing up. I’ve had pitch meetings with producers, where instead of engaging with a show idea, they spend the entire meeting asking things like, ‘Is my hometown named after a Native thing?’”

A recent report found that 87% of U.S. schools don’t teach Native American history beyond 1900. The report alleges that because most Americans attended schools where information about Native Americans is “either completely absent … or relegated to brief mentions, negative information, or inaccurate stereotypes,” damaging narratives regarding Native people and their communities persist.

While Montana was the first state to constitutionally mandate a commitment in its educational goals to understanding Native American tribes and cultures, some say the requirements are not enforced. Tribes in Montana and parents of 18 students in 2021 filed a lawsuit alleging that education leaders failed to teach the culture and heritage of Native Americans, and therefore violated the Constitution. Earlier this month, a judge refused to dismiss the suit.

While the shorts cover serious topics, they do so with humor. One video jokes that every time you say the words "spirit animal," you have to pay a Native person $25. Another says, “Telling people you’re Native when you’re not is like telling people you’re a bear and you’re not a bear.”

"Comedy as a social justice tool works really well," Clift said. “It’s like you’re wrapping the medicine of the message in a really nice candy of jokes. It makes it easier to digest.”

Clift added that when Native people experience microaggressions, educating someone on Native people, especially when that person may be closed-minded, can be time-consuming, exhausting and emotionally draining.

“If a Native person or ally sees someone making microaggressions, they can just send them a link to one of our videos and save themselves some trouble,” he said.

The project has taken about five years, and Clift said the response so far has been inspiring.

He said several shorts have gone viral on social media, earning up to 4 million views in some cases, and he regularly gets emails from teachers and professors asking to screen the videos in class. Clift said he saw comments on TikTok saying a child was bullied for being Native, and after they saw one of the shorts, the child started saying, “You better stop, or you’ll be mauled by a bear,” alluding to a joke from one of the videos.

“By empowering a Native kid to more easily navigate and deflate the racism he’s going through, you can’t put a price on that,” Clift said. “I’m so happy my comedy and jokes and work are able to do that for people.”

To learn more about the series, visit gonenative.tv/about.