ServeMontana extends application deadline for $1,000 service-based scholarship

ServeMontana, Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact are extending the application deadline for the Youth ServeMontana Scholarship to Feb. 28.

Up to 100 of Montana’s high school seniors will be selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship for their volunteer service in their respective communities. Qualifying students will have completed 50 hours or more of direct service within the last 12 months and will attend a Montana Campus Compact Institution this fall.

Virtual, remote and COVID-19 response service hours are accepted and encouraged. COVID-19 response and related service will be taken into consideration and weighted during the application scoring process. Because this scholarship honors students’ dedication to their communities, it does not use GPA as a factor when determining eligibility.

Eligible service activities are listed on the ServiceMontana website. To apply, visit serve.mt.gov/ServeMontana/youth-serve-montana-scholarships.

