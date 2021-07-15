 Skip to main content
Service for Rep's Greg Johnson is this Friday
Service for Rep's Greg Johnson is this Friday

Greg Johnson (copy)

Greg Johnson, the former artistic director of the Montana Repertory Theatre, died of COVID-19 in New Orleans in January. A service will be held Friday.

 Tom Bauer

The service celebrating the life of Greg Johnson, the retired longtime artistic director of the Montana Repertory Theatre, is Friday, July 16, at 2 p.m. in the Montana Theatre at the University of Montana.

Johnson died of COVID-19 in January 2021 in New Orleans, where he was spending his retirement with his family and taking time to work on personal projects.

He spent more than 25 years leading the Rep, growing its national tour and reputation through widely praised productions of American classics like “To Kill A Mockingbird.”

A reception will follow the service. Parking is available in Lot P outside the PAR/TV building and free that afternoon.

