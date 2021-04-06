Settlement reached in death of Missoula family dog

“She loved everyone and everything,” Luger said, describing Betsy as incredibly loving and curious. Dalpes chose the name Betsy, figuring it would suit her well as both a puppy and an older dog.

In December 2019, Dalpes was walking Betsy in the Tower Street Conservation Area when she was caught in an animal trap and did not survive, according to court documents. Dalpes made efforts to release Betsy from the trap and sustain her life but was not able to do so.

Luger and Dalpes accused the defendants, Michael K. Bruno and Jaymz Partida, both of Missoula, of illegally setting an animal trap in the conservation area, according to the default judgment.

Dalpes said the steel-jawed trap was set on a popular walking path in a public area where animals are allowed to be off leash, according to court documents.

“This was a type of situation we never imagined to be possible given the community area it was in,” Dalpes said.

The trap was illegally placed on city property and was improperly set in accordance with Montana Fish and Game regulations, according to the complaint filed by Dalpes and Luger in March 2020. The defendants were issued citations by authorities for state and city code violations.