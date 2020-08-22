Several dozen protesters turn out in Arlee to call for protection of USPS

The organizers, Danna Boussard and Leslie V.S. Millar, created a list of demands for Congress. First, they are calling for emergency COVID-19 funding to be allocated to USPS. Second, they want Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to repair and replace mailboxes and sorting machines that were removed, hire more people, as well as bring back some who were laid off, to make sure the election will go smoothly. Third, they want DeJoy investigated for conflicts of interest.

Boussard said she’s been doing everything she can as a single citizen to be active. She has made calls to every person of prominence she can think of, sent letters to Congress and the governor, created art and organized Saturday’s protest.

Boussard was disappointed to learn about the mail sorting machines and blue mailboxes being removed and felt DeJoy's motivation to be corrupt. She believes the moves were made in an attempt to scare people out of mail voting and sway the election in favor of President Trump.

“You read about that in other countries and you can’t believe that it’s happening in this country,” Boussard said.