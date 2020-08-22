Several dozen protesters turn out in Arlee to call for protection of USPS

ARLEE — Several dozen people lined the sidewalks along the stretch of Highway 93 that cuts through the Alree business loop on Saturday protesting the dismantling of post offices around the country.
Whoops and hollers mingled with the sounds of speeding cars, drum beats and horn blares of passersby. Support for the cause seemed evident to the roughly 35 participants.
“This is an American issue,” protester Ariana Boussard-Reifel said. “It’s not a partisan issue.”
Boussard-Reifel stood on the street throughout the protest with one hand protectively over her baby bump and the other holding her handmade sign high, with the words: “Deliver our future!” emblazoned across a post office box.
Boussard-Reifel and others at the protest were calling for action to prevent the privatization and dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) leading up to an election. Now more than ever they believe the postal service is essential to having a fair election without compromising people’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boussard-Reifel attended the protest with her mom, Dana Boussard, who was one of the organizers. She said her mother taught her to be an activist growing up and now it’s part of who she is.
Boussard-Reifel came home to Montana from New York several months ago so she could be close to family in the midst of the pandemic and her pregnancy. She makes and sells jewelry and says if the post office closes she won’t be able to run her business anymore. She relies on being able to mail her jewelry to clients, and has already dealt with orders being delivered late.
The organizers, Danna Boussard and Leslie V.S. Millar, created a list of demands for Congress. First, they are calling for emergency COVID-19 funding to be allocated to USPS. Second, they want Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to repair and replace mailboxes and sorting machines that were removed, hire more people, as well as bring back some who were laid off, to make sure the election will go smoothly. Third, they want DeJoy investigated for conflicts of interest.
Boussard said she’s been doing everything she can as a single citizen to be active. She has made calls to every person of prominence she can think of, sent letters to Congress and the governor, created art and organized Saturday’s protest.
Boussard was disappointed to learn about the mail sorting machines and blue mailboxes being removed and felt DeJoy's motivation to be corrupt. She believes the moves were made in an attempt to scare people out of mail voting and sway the election in favor of President Trump.
“You read about that in other countries and you can’t believe that it’s happening in this country,” Boussard said.
Boussard is both an activist and an artist. Her work has been displayed around the country and is often used to convey a strong political message. She’s known Millar, also an artist, for a while and the two women set up the protest in Arlee at the last minute. They were elated to see the turnout and said it’s indicative of the importance of the issue to those in small communities especially.
“I’m passionate about the post office,” Millar said. “I’m the granddaughter of a postmaster and a postmistress and two uncles who were in the Postal Service, so it’s a family tradition and it was honorable.”
She uses the mail delivery system all the time. She uses it to send postcards of her paintings she sells on Etsy, to send letters to her daughters overseas and to receive important prescriptions and checks. She is outraged at the prospect that such an important service could be lost.
“Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican or an independent, (USPS is) something that 91% of the population supports,” Millar said, citing a Pew Research Center study released in April 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.