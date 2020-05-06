Several levies pass in school and special elections; voters elect trustees

Missoula County
Bonner School District 14
Trustees
(elect two)
Troy Adam-266
Samuel B. Caras-181
Ryan Ludemann-228
Teri Schuster-352
Clinton School District 32
Trustee
(elect two)
Brandon Huber-259
Jason R. Howard-130
Ann Halverson-317
East Missoula Community Council
(elect one)
Dustin Baker-81
Douglas Combs-93
Sue Holden-83
East Missoula Rural Fire District
Board Trustees
(elect two)
Diana Fuentes-220
Bartlett Sevik-165
Cynthia Winchnell-252
Frenchtown School District 40
Trustee
(elect two)
John Hogland-672
Shiloh Lucier-881
Bryce Simpson-706
Seeley Lake School District 34
Trustee
(elect two)
William R. Campbell-241
Ryan Dunster-439
Ryen Neudecker-266
Kathleen M. (Kathy) Teague-353
Kristina Shields-221
Seeley Lake School District 34
General Fund Levy ($5,471.63)
For-552
Against-300
Seeley Lake-Missoula County Sewer District Director
(elect two)
Duane Anderson-80
Jason Gilpin-161
F. Carleen Gonder-19
Thomas P. Morris-168
Kyle Ryan Zumwalt-65
Flathead County
Bigfork School District
Elementary levy ($331,828.94)
For-793
Against-763
High school levy ($259,828.94)
For-1,012
Against-987
Trustees
(elect two)
Julie Kreiman-518
Matthew Meisner-347
Wendy Miller-445
Steven Neal-314
Paul A. Sandry-891
MonaRae Tuhr-395
Cayuse Prairie
Trustees
(elect two)
Cole Skees-245
Alicia Scofield-311
Meghan Roe-229
Evergreen
Trustees
(elect two)
John Wilson-329
James Waggener-340
Christopher Goodwin-262
Fair-Mont-Egan
Trustees
(elect two)
Mark Siderius-250
Jennifer Stebbins-173
Lara Zimmerman-120
Flathead Valley Community College
Trustee
Peter J. Akey-3,428
Eric Fulton-1,501
Kelly Stimpson-3,298
Kalispell Elementary School District
Trustees
(elect two)
Cole Dykhuizen-1,498
Diane Morton Stout-2,335
Scott Warnell-2,927
Kim A. Wilson-1,205
Marion
Trustee
(elect one for 1-year term)
Laurieanne Stewart-63
Annie Westphal-139
(elect one for 3-year term)
Cherie Stobie-141
Nicole Michelle Thiessen-61
Lake County
Charlo School District
Trustee
(elect two)
Terrance Rosenbaum-142
Kim Detert-130
Daniel Cahoon-279
LaDonna Fryberger-181
Graydon Cross-161
Ronan School District
Trustee
(elect two)
W. Robert Cornwell-499
Rich Janssen-663
Maggie Winter-Sydnor-322
Mineral County
Alberton School District
Trustee
(elect two)
Gary Gagliardi-163
Jane Moore-93
Cody Nagy-172
St. Regis School District
general fund levy ($28,978.72)
For-202
Against-165
Building reserve levy
renewal of existing ($150,000)
For-205
Against-162
Ravalli County
Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley $650,000 levy
For-5,200
Against-5,871
Organization of the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley.
Shall there be organized within the area comprising the School Districts of Corvallis, Pinesdale, Darby, Hamilton, Lone Rock Elementary, Stevensville Elementary and Victor, State of Montana, a community college district for the offering of 13th and 14th-year courses, to be known as the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley, Montana, under the provisions of the laws authorizing community college districts in Montana as requested in the petition filed with the county election administrator on the 31st day of January, 2020?
For-6,280
Against-4,450
Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley
Trustee
(elect seven)
Gary K. Carlson-3,856
Linda Doughty-3,658
Robert B. Fifield-3,357
Don Gardner-4,067
Brittany Leatham-Olney-3,183
Candy Lubansky-3,540
Judith Mott-3,141
Ran Pigman-4,144
Marci Smith-3,618
Sue Smith-3,796
Janet Woodburn-4,359
Corvallis School District
Trustee
(3-year term; elect three)
Becky Anderson-1,423
Shawn F. Boelman-1,373
Dan Wolsky-1,524
Corvallis School District
Trustee
(unexpired term, elect one)
Tonia Bloom-931
Carol W. Peterson-894
Ravalli County Park District No. 2, Bitterroot Aquatic Center
(4-year term, elect four)
Stephen Bergeron-1,080
Ronald Frost-1,546
Chris Porter-1,711
Amy J.D. Reed-1,750
Karen Savory-1,896
Ryal Weber-1,889
Marilyn Wildey-1,951
Jeff Wolfe-2,249
Florence-Carlton School District Trustee
(elect two)
Robert Cook-471
Lacy Janes-631
Bobbie Ketelhut-674
Cyke Thomas-225
Florence Rural Fire District
Trustee
(elect one)
Robert D. Dewitt-439
Dan Martin-637
Lone Rock School District
Trustee
(elect two)
William Gary Leese-493
Matthew Schaefer-434
Brandon Williams-399
Lone Rock School $103,855 levy
For-609
Against-433
Stevensville School District
Trustee
(elect two)
Sean Lenahan-851
Ben Meyer-1,202
Wm Todd Wohlman-645
Sanders County
Noxon School District
Trustee
(1-year term, elect one)
Reuben Habegger-260
Andrew Chaboya Cabaccang-185
Trustee
(3-year term, elect one)
David L. Pafford-336
Plains School District
Trustee
(1-year term, elect one)
Amy Shrenk-264
Monica Wedeman-431
Carrie Shinnick-Lulack-418
Trustee
(3-year term, elect two)
Ronald G. Warren-423
Ellen Childress-418
Erika Swanson Lawyer-455
Rose Wagoner-366
David S. Costner-271
Julie Costner-178
Thompson Falls School District
Trustee
(elect two)
Ryan J. Freilds-526
Jacob Helvey-814
Ashley Block-525
Trout Creek Elementary School
Trustee (3-year term, elect two)
Zachary P. Hannum-205
Mary E. Meyer-228
Ernest Scherzer-106
