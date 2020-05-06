Several levies pass in school and special elections; voters elect trustees

Several levies pass in school and special elections; voters elect trustees

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting

Missoula County

Bonner School District 14

Trustees

(elect two)

Troy Adam-266

Samuel B. Caras-181

Ryan Ludemann-228

Teri Schuster-352

Clinton School District 32

Trustee

(elect two)

Brandon Huber-259

Jason R. Howard-130

Ann Halverson-317

East Missoula Community Council

(elect one)

Dustin Baker-81

Douglas Combs-93

Sue Holden-83

East Missoula Rural Fire District

Board Trustees

(elect two)

Diana Fuentes-220

Bartlett Sevik-165

Cynthia Winchnell-252

Frenchtown School District 40

Trustee

(elect two)

John Hogland-672

Shiloh Lucier-881

Bryce Simpson-706

Seeley Lake School District 34

Trustee

(elect two)

William R. Campbell-241

Ryan Dunster-439

Ryen Neudecker-266

Kathleen M. (Kathy) Teague-353

Kristina Shields-221

Seeley Lake School District 34

General Fund Levy ($5,471.63)

For-552

Against-300

Seeley Lake-Missoula County Sewer District Director

(elect two)

Duane Anderson-80

Jason Gilpin-161

F. Carleen Gonder-19

Thomas P. Morris-168

Kyle Ryan Zumwalt-65

Flathead County

Bigfork School District

Elementary levy ($331,828.94)

For-793

Against-763

High school levy ($259,828.94)

For-1,012

Against-987

Trustees

(elect two)

Julie Kreiman-518

Matthew Meisner-347

Wendy Miller-445

Steven Neal-314

Paul A. Sandry-891

MonaRae Tuhr-395

Cayuse Prairie

Trustees

(elect two)

Cole Skees-245

Alicia Scofield-311

Meghan Roe-229

Evergreen

Trustees

(elect two)

John Wilson-329

James Waggener-340

Christopher Goodwin-262

Fair-Mont-Egan

Trustees

(elect two)

Mark Siderius-250

Jennifer Stebbins-173

Lara Zimmerman-120

Flathead Valley Community College

Trustee

Peter J. Akey-3,428

Eric Fulton-1,501

Kelly Stimpson-3,298

Kalispell Elementary School District

Trustees

(elect two)

Cole Dykhuizen-1,498

Diane Morton Stout-2,335

Scott Warnell-2,927

Kim A. Wilson-1,205

Marion

Trustee

(elect one for 1-year term)

Laurieanne Stewart-63

Annie Westphal-139

(elect one for 3-year term)

Cherie Stobie-141

Nicole Michelle Thiessen-61

Lake County

Charlo School District

Trustee

(elect two)

Terrance Rosenbaum-142

Kim Detert-130

Daniel Cahoon-279

LaDonna Fryberger-181

Graydon Cross-161

Ronan School District

Trustee

(elect  two)

W. Robert Cornwell-499

Rich Janssen-663

Maggie Winter-Sydnor-322

Mineral County

Alberton School District

Trustee

(elect two)

Gary Gagliardi-163

Jane Moore-93

Cody Nagy-172

St. Regis School District

general fund levy ($28,978.72)

For-202

Against-165

Building reserve levy

renewal of existing ($150,000)

For-205

Against-162

Ravalli County

Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley $650,000 levy

For-5,200

Against-5,871

Organization of the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley.

Shall there be organized within the area comprising the School Districts of Corvallis, Pinesdale, Darby, Hamilton, Lone Rock Elementary, Stevensville Elementary and Victor, State of Montana, a community college district for the offering of 13th and 14th-year courses, to be known as the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley, Montana, under the provisions of the laws authorizing community college districts in Montana as requested in the petition filed with the county election administrator on the 31st day of January, 2020?

For-6,280

Against-4,450

Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley

Trustee

(elect seven)

Gary K. Carlson-3,856

Linda Doughty-3,658

Robert B. Fifield-3,357

Don Gardner-4,067

Brittany Leatham-Olney-3,183

Candy Lubansky-3,540

Judith Mott-3,141

Ran Pigman-4,144

Marci Smith-3,618

Sue Smith-3,796

Janet Woodburn-4,359

Corvallis School District

Trustee

(3-year term; elect three)

Becky Anderson-1,423

Shawn F. Boelman-1,373

Dan Wolsky-1,524

Corvallis School District

Trustee

(unexpired term, elect one)

Tonia Bloom-931

Carol W. Peterson-894

Ravalli County Park District No. 2, Bitterroot Aquatic Center

(4-year term, elect four)

Stephen Bergeron-1,080

Ronald Frost-1,546

Chris Porter-1,711

Amy J.D. Reed-1,750

Karen Savory-1,896

Ryal Weber-1,889

Marilyn Wildey-1,951

Jeff Wolfe-2,249

Florence-Carlton School District Trustee

(elect two)

Robert Cook-471

Lacy Janes-631

Bobbie Ketelhut-674

Cyke Thomas-225

Florence Rural Fire District

Trustee

(elect one)

Robert D. Dewitt-439

Dan Martin-637

Lone Rock School District

Trustee

(elect two)

William Gary Leese-493

Matthew Schaefer-434

Brandon Williams-399

Lone Rock School $103,855 levy

For-609

Against-433

Stevensville School District

Trustee

(elect two)

Sean Lenahan-851

Ben Meyer-1,202

Wm Todd Wohlman-645

Sanders County

Noxon School District

Trustee

(1-year term, elect one)

Reuben Habegger-260

Andrew Chaboya Cabaccang-185

Trustee

(3-year term, elect one)

David L. Pafford-336

Plains School District

Trustee

(1-year term, elect one)

Amy Shrenk-264

Monica Wedeman-431

Carrie Shinnick-Lulack-418

Trustee

(3-year term, elect two)

Ronald G. Warren-423

Ellen Childress-418

Erika Swanson Lawyer-455

Rose Wagoner-366

David S. Costner-271

Julie Costner-178

Thompson Falls School District 

Trustee

(elect two)

Ryan J. Freilds-526

Jacob Helvey-814

Ashley Block-525

Trout Creek Elementary School

Trustee (3-year term, elect two)

Zachary P. Hannum-205

Mary E. Meyer-228

Ernest Scherzer-106

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News