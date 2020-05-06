Several levies pass in school and special elections; voters elect trustees

St. Regis School District

Ravalli County

Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley $650,000 levy

Organization of the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley.

Shall there be organized within the area comprising the School Districts of Corvallis, Pinesdale, Darby, Hamilton, Lone Rock Elementary, Stevensville Elementary and Victor, State of Montana, a community college district for the offering of 13th and 14th-year courses, to be known as the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley, Montana, under the provisions of the laws authorizing community college districts in Montana as requested in the petition filed with the county election administrator on the 31st day of January, 2020?