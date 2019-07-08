An alleged sexual assault involving two University of Montana students has been referred to the school’s Title IX coordinator.
The University of Montana Police Department’s crime log described the offense as “sexual assault / fondling,” and states that it took place on May 19 but was not reported until July 2.
Brad Giffin, community liaison officer with the University of Montana Police Department, said that the incident took place on a study-abroad trip.UM's website lists more than 100 study-abroad programs around the world. The location has not been released, and no criminal charges have been filed.
The University’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action/Title IX coordinator has responsibility for investigating internal complaints of sexual assault. If the coordinator finds it was more likely than not that a student committed sexual assault, that individual could face a range of consequences, up to and including expulsion.
University spokeswoman Paula Short had no comment on the matter.