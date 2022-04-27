 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sha-Ron parking lot construction delayed, work to begin in 2023

Construction on the Sha-Ron fishing access parking lot has been delayed to the spring of 2023.

Work was slated to begin this year and was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. Because of unexpected delays due to material prices and inclement weather, the construction timeline was interrupted, according to a press release. 

Sha-Ron parking lot construction will consist of a new portable bathroom facility, increased parking spaces and connecting the lot to a popular river access point via a short path. Extra parking spaces will help to decrease the amount of cars parked along the highway.

The parking lot should be available for use during the 2023 summer float season, as construction is estimated to take only two months. 

Once the construction is complete, FWP will likely manage the site through a recreation permit issued from the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula County will maintain the trail between the overflow parking areas.

To stay informed during the construction process, visit missoulacountyvoice.com/sha-ron-parking-access.

