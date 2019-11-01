Beyond his music, John Philip Sousa remains a walking, baton-wielding lesson in history more than 85 years after his death.
Consider the mouthpiece.
Keith Brion did Friday, bestowing a gentle lesson on its evolution to saxophonists in the Hellgate High School band.
Brion is in town from his Boston home to prepare to conduct the Missoula Community Concert band at Monday night’s Sousa-style show, a revival of two concerts the “American March King” himself brought to Missoula on Nov. 5, 1919.
There’s just one this time, at the Missoula Community Theater’s Center for the Performing Arts on East Main Street. It has struck a booming chord. The 300-seat auditorium sold out quickly, prompting producer Gary Gillett and the band board to enlist Missoula Community Access Television to live stream it starting at 7:30 p.m.
Brion has become the recognized authority on Sousa and his music, and has conducted concerts across this country and in others over the past 40 years.
So when the volume of saxes in the Hellgate band was too much for his ears on a section of Sousa’s “King Cotton,” Brion waved them to silence.
Mouthpieces were built different when Sousa wrote his marches, he explained.
“Jazz came in real big in the ‘30s, and mouthpieces started changing in the ‘40s,” Brion told the teens. “This march was written, I forget the date (1895), but it was a long time ago when they were using a large chamber mouthpiece. The inside was round, and as jazz came in they started flattening the mouthpieces so they would be louder.
“You guys are playing more modern mouthpieces than when this was written,” he concluded. “This is a very fancy way of saying you’re too loud.”
It’s the kind of “Sousa subtlety” Brion will bring to the stage Monday night, and impart on Sentinel High and Big Sky High bands on Monday and Tuesday mornings, respectively.
Brion, 86, is a former Yale University director who left academia to spread the gospel of John Philip Sousa. He will appear on the MCT stage as he has at hundreds of others, in an exact replica of Sousa’s military-style uniform, replete with mustache, white gloves and wooden baton.
“He’s not an impersonator, but he’s certainly an impresario because he has all this wealth of knowledge,” Gillett said.
For the past two months Gillett, the director of the Missoula City Band that performs weekly during the summer at Bonner Park, has been leading the more practiced community band through many of the numbers Sousa’s band performed at the Liberty Theater in 1919.
“I’d say about 60 to 70% of them are authentic to the program they did 100 years ago,” Gillett said. “And maybe of a quarter of their repertoire were Sousa’s” compositions.
There’ll be real gunshots from the percussionists, ala Sousa. (Blanks, assured community concert band president Greg Boris.)
There’ll be an encore to almost every number on the program, striking up before the applause dies down. That was when Sousa rolled out his own works such as “El Capitan,” “Sabre and Spurs,” "Bullets and Bayonets,” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
And there’ll be soloists, classic tunes and light entertainment, as there were at Sousa’s programs.
The soloists will include Brendan McGlynn on cornet and violinist Margaret Baldridge, who’ll be coming off a busy weekend of performances with the Missoula Symphony. In the tradition of the “lady-in-white” vocalists who toured with Sousa, vocalist Catlin Cisler will sing “Juliet’s Waltz Song” from Romeo and Juliet and “Art is Calling For Me (I Want to Be a Prima Donna)” from the Broadway musical “The Enchantress.”
And there’ll be Sousa marches played as you’ve never heard before.
“After he published for marching bands, with everybody playing all the time and making big, loud songs, Sousa made his own arrangements,” said Brion, who researched many of those arrangements by interviewing people who played in the Sousa bands.
“His own band had a very sophisticated sound. He would start with the marching band arrangement and kind of sculpt it out.”
The results, Brion said, were “all these dynamics changes and different colors of orchestration that aren’t usually heard.”
They’re also not easy to play. Gillett will turn the concert band, some 70 players strong, over to Brion for three-hour rehearsals on Saturday and Sunday after leading it on a weekly basis for the past two months.
“It’s challenging as hell,” said Gillett, who said the band is about 75 strong. “We’re learning ways of stepping back and presenting in that style. All of a sudden, I’m hearing from a conductor’s standpoint all the nuances Sousa brought to his music.”
"If I were speaking to you as somebody from 1920, my English accent, American accent, would be very different," Brion said. "Speech evolves from generation to generation. If you listen to a recording of someone from 1900, you would be surprised how strange it sounds. All the inflections would be different.
"The same is true for music. We're playing these things in the musical speech and dialect of Sousa's time. It won't sound strange. It'll be a lot better."