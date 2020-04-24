Share 19 words of hope

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"In a time of COVID-19, hope beckons," wrote Tobin Miller Shearer in a recent blog post.

Miller Shearer, a faculty member at the University of Montana and head of its African-American Studies program, is inviting as many people as possible to share their thoughts on what gives them hope in 19 words or less. The deadline is April 30.

"Share this link to the response form as widely as you can. I’ll close the response form on April 30 and release the results on May 1. A blog reflecting on the responses will follow soon after," he wrote.

The address to the form is the following: https://forms.gle/6kQBMyASsLWtZcKm8.

In the time of COVID-19, Miller Shearer said he has been drawn to historian and activist Vincent Harding’s thoughts on hope. "He warned against an 'easy, placid, feel-good optimism' and instead advocated for a 'rugged, blood-stained hope' born of 'ordinary' people refusing to give up their extraordinary dreams of new beginnings.

"Powerful words in these devastating times."