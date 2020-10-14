'Share the road': Higgins Avenue Bridge construction poses safety concerns for cyclists

In the meantime, cars are supposed to share the road with cyclists, who are instructed to ride in the middle.

"You have every right to be in the road, and then cars just have to follow you across the bridge," Schmidt said.

However, not all drivers understand that, Schmidt acknowledged.

Arensen said that in biking back and forth on the bridge, people have honked and flipped her off while tailing her.

"You're trying to go as fast as you can," she said, and she described one crossing. " When I got to the other side, I was so terrified that I actually went through the cones just to get away because I was so scared that the person behind me was going to kill me," she said.

About 400 cyclists are estimated to use Higgins Avenue Bridge every day, according to a 2019 count by the city, making it one of the most cycled bridges in the city, said Ben Weiss, the city's bicycle and pedestrian program coordinator.

On Wednesday, Weiss had a similar experience with a driver who flipped him off and honked while he rode his bike to meet Arensen and MDT staff to discuss how they could improve traffic control measures and increase safety.