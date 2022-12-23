 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon Richardson's Nutcrackers

Nutcrackers 1

Sharon Richardson of Missoula stands with some of her collection of about 3,400 nutcrackers, including the largest and the smallest, in her hand. Richardson said she began collecting nutcrackers when she was young, found them in every state as she and her husband traveled, and still adds to the collection. She said she has no duplicates in the collection.
Nutcrackers 2

Richardson's nutcrackers are themed for different holidays, from Christmas to Halloween to Thanksgiving and more. She also has a huge variety of characters, such as anglers, golfers, military service members, firefighters, and Disney characters.
Nutcrackers 3

Richardson's nutcracker room has every imaginable size and variation of nutcracker. She has also collected vintage utilitarian nutcrackers, those designed not as figures but to open nuts.

Sharon Richardson has collected around 3,400 nutcrackers.
Tags

