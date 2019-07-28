LOLO — Cars motorcycles and trucks packed the parking lot of the Jack Saloon on Sunday. On the patio of the bar, restaurant and hotel, friends and family of Julie Blanchard spent the afternoon in the shade eating pulled pork and listening to live music from local band, Crossroads.
When guitarist and lead singer Mark Duboise got to the chorus of “The Bottle Let Me Down,” couples took to dancing in a corner near the stage. They danced in front of a wall of photos showing pictures of Julie on horseback, with her sons and with her grandchildren.
“She loved her family, and she loved having a good time,” said Duboise, who met Julie 20 years ago while playing at the Rustic Hut in Florence.
An easel stood with her portrait looking out at the cowboys, cowgirls, mechanics, musicians and others who came to the memorial. At its bottom corners hung a pair of spurs and a lasso. Up above her sat a straw cowboy hat with a bit of mud still caked to its crown.
“She liked horsepower,” said her son, Kodi Blanchard.
Julie died June 3 following respiratory complications at a Washington state hospital. She was in rehabilitation for injuries suffered during a shooting spree that left her other son, Casey Blanchard, a paraplegic, killed friend of the family Shelley Hays and severely wounded Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer. Julie was 52 years old.
Mixed in with the denim, T-shirts, barbecue and beer that made up the celebration of her life, stories of Julie floated around each table. While competing in mud races in Oregon, she brought the two front tires of her 1978 Chevy pickup off the ground. Kodi, who worked alongside Casey at Gomer's US Diesel Parts, got to watch their mom take third in a Montana race. Eight years later, when he was old enough, he scored third himself.
“Same truck, same class,” he said.
Kodi and Casey carry on the tradition, with both owning Duramaxes that run well over 500 hp. Along with a love for speed, she taught her sons to stay tough no matter the circumstance.
“She taught me how to be a man. She taught me not to take any crap from anyone,” Kodi said.
Before the music, Julie’s friends and family came on stage and offered a few more stories.
The night of the shooting, EMTs cut through her down jacket. A feather landing in her throat brought out the response: “I can’t believe it. I live through all that just to choke on a…feather?”
After explaining how she accidentally got a bit of chewed Copenhagen onto the back seat of her cousin Julie’s Camaro back when the two were in high school, Kelli Alderman remembered having to answer if Julie had taken that Camaro up to 75 mph on her way to a rodeo.
“She wasn’t driving 75. She was driving 110,” Alderman said.
Julie grew up in Oregon, where she developed her love of horses and horsepower. She went from getting into berry fights with her cousins to jumping railroad tracks in her pickup at 60 mph.
“She was a driver. She drove fast, but good,” said Alderman
With Walt Chase, who joined those on Sunday in remembering Julie, she had her two sons when she graduated from high school. Her two sons gave her five grandchildren, with another on the way, to whom she attached herself. Being parked just outside Kodi’s house in her camper during the few weeks before the shooting, she brought them in for time with “Gran.”
“She was feisty as hell, but it was worth it,” said Caressa Allaway, Kodi’s girlfriend and the mother of Julie’s newest granddaughter, River.
Although she made a point to act as nearly every child’s grandmother, including Allaway’s first daughter Aubrie, Julie went especially “wild” over River. With her birth, River became the first Blanchard woman born in 35 years.
“She had the biggest heart. If anything is going wrong, she wanted to be in the middle sorting it out. She put family in front of everything else,” Allaway said.
No matter where she lived, Julie made her own way and she carried her weight and then some. Along her path that took her around the Northwest, she worked in a lumber mill, delivered packages, worked with metal and served as floor lead in a vitamin shop. Her travels brought her to the Jack Saloon for the first time nearly 20 years ago.
Julie spent the past winter back at the saloon, visiting old friends and earning her stay by doing dishes or watching over the bar.
“We’re fortunate enough that we got to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with Julie,” said Mary Jo Dunham, who’s been friends with Julie since she first came to the Jack Saloon.
After her injuries in March, Dunham’s conversations with Julie always ended the same way. No matter the complications, she told Dunham, “but I’m alive.”
“If I heard that once, I heard it a thousand times. ‘But I’m alive.’ ‘But I’m alive.’” Dunham said.
According to Dunham, Julie always wanted to stay busy. Every day, she wanted to find out what the “next chapter” of her life would be.
“I see a lot of her in her boys. She was tough, and she had a really dry sense of humor, I see that in them…especially Casey,” she said.
Medical complications kept Casey Blanchard from attending the memorial.
Julie’s time in rehabilitation brought her back to her family living in Oregon. Despite the damage to her body, her spirit stayed as tough as boot leather.
“I would take her to the doctor, and she would go through a door that she absolutely needed to be held open for her. But she would always hold it open for others,” said her sister, Lynnette Blackburn.
“She was so strong, especially at the end. Whenever we came to visit her, she would ask how we were doing,” said Kelli Alderman.
“It was almost like there was an angel living inside her, with how calm she was.”