Shelf Life: Bee expert, bee treats, bee crafts

The Missoula Public Library’s Summer Learning Program continues this week with the program “Bees, Bees, Bees!” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. in the Level Two Programming Room. During this program, kids and their parents can learn more about these fascinating insects and their important pollinator role. We’ll hear from a bee expert, learn how we can help bees survive, have a honey of a treat and get a little messy with art supplies. No registration is required to attend this event, but seating may be limited.
Montana Racial Equity Project Book Club
MPL is excited to sponsor the Montana Racial Equity Project’s Book Club. This new discussion group is facilitated by Chris Young-Greer, the Education Initiative Lead for the Montana Racial Equity Project. Reading selections include mainly nonfiction titles about social justice, equity and issues affecting historically marginalized, disenfranchised and oppressed individuals or communities. The Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the library.
This month, the group meets on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. The group will be discussing the book “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous: A Novel” by Ocean Vuong. MPL has a few copies of this month’s selection available for checkout at The Store on Level One of the library, or can be placed on hold online. Attendees can also find copies at Fact & Fiction in Missoula and Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton that will sell Book Club selections at a discount to participants. For more information on this lively and inspiring book club, visit the Montana Racial Equity Project’s website at themtrep.org or email them at info@themtrep.org.
Missoula Job Service Workshops
The library is hosting a series of Missoula Job Service Workshops during the next few months that offer an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. These workshops occur on the dates of Aug. 30, Sept. 13 and 27, Oct. 25, and Nov. 8, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A, located on Level Four of the library.
These workshops will cover topics including how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, how to search for and analyze job postings, how to utilize accepted resume formats, and how to write a resume that stands out. These workshops are a great place to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and to secure an interview with the job you want.
The Missoula Job Service is also offering the workshop “Resume Office Hours,” which occurs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on the dates of Sept. 1, 15, 29, Oct. 13 and 27, and Nov. 10 in the Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. During this workshop, attendees will work directly with Workforce Consultants from the Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume. Registration is required to attend “Resume Office Hours.” Call 721-2665 or email Crystal at crystalk@missoula.lib.mt.us to register. Participants will need to bring their resume on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop.
Kanopy
If you’re looking for a few good movies or documentaries to watch, the library recommends checking out Kanopy, which is a movie streaming platform that offers access to thousands of classic films, indie films and documentaries. MPL cardholders get eight video play credits per month, which means you can watch eight movies per month using Kanopy.
To get started, grab your library card and head over to missoula.kanopy.com where you will then be prompted to type in your library card number and PIN, as well as be asked to create a user account profile. Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll be able to access a host of movies and documentaries to watch from the comfort of your home. The types of movies you can watch on Kanopy include titles from independent cinema, world cinema, LGBTQ cinema, horror and thriller cinema, to documentaries and educational films on the arts, social sciences and more.
Creativebug
Library patrons with an itch to explore their creative side will find plenty of inspiration from Creativebug, one of our online resources that is a go-to resource for creative, do-it-yourself artists and crafters. Creativebug offers library cardholders access to thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Some of the most popular classes currently on Creativebug include courses on sewing machine basics, basic line drawing, how to sew zippers, fabrics 101 and much more. To access Creativebug, along with a plethora of other online resources, have your library card handy and visit tinyurl.com/mplresources2021.