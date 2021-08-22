Shelf Life: Bee expert, bee treats, bee crafts

The Missoula Public Library’s Summer Learning Program continues this week with the program “Bees, Bees, Bees!” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. in the Level Two Programming Room. During this program, kids and their parents can learn more about these fascinating insects and their important pollinator role. We’ll hear from a bee expert, learn how we can help bees survive, have a honey of a treat and get a little messy with art supplies. No registration is required to attend this event, but seating may be limited.

Montana Racial Equity Project Book Club

MPL is excited to sponsor the Montana Racial Equity Project’s Book Club. This new discussion group is facilitated by Chris Young-Greer, the Education Initiative Lead for the Montana Racial Equity Project. Reading selections include mainly nonfiction titles about social justice, equity and issues affecting historically marginalized, disenfranchised and oppressed individuals or communities. The Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the library.