Shelf Life: Enjoy a cheap date night at MPL

Missoula Job Service: Job Search and Resume Workshop

Join Missoula Job Service at Missoula Public Library on July 11 for an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. This workshop includes how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out. This is where to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and secure an interview with the job you want. Meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for “Lego Club” and build to your heart’s content every Monday and Friday afternoon in the Imaginarium on Level Two. Drop in anytime on Mondays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to create fantastic Lego structures!

Oceans of Possibilities Summer Learning Program: Clark Fork River Clean-up

Do your part and join Missoula Public Library on July 12 to help clean up the Clark Fork River. We will meet in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library at 10 a.m. and then walk down to the river. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Bring a sack lunch to eat when we’re done and then enjoy a frozen treat on us. Program runs 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Memory Café: Summer Games

Missoula Public Library’s “Memory Café” is a supportive and social program for people experiencing memory loss and occurs on the second Tuesday of every month. The next café is July 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. Since summer has finally arrived, it is time for lemonade, cookies and lawn games! This July, beat the heat while enjoying some games in our comfortable and air-conditioned Cooper Event Space with Cornhole, Ladderball, giant Jenga, or just relax with a game of chess, a jigsaw puzzle, and amazing views of Missoula.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, 4-part yoga postures (breath work, mindful movement, meditation, and gratitude) are practiced to align, strengthen, and promote flexibility in the body. Breathing techniques and meditation are also integrated. Participants can expect an emphasis on simplicity, repetition, and ease of movement. Full-body relaxation and balance are the goals, as we make a full circuit of the body’s range of motion with standing and sitting postures, twists, forward folds, and hip openers. This class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Space is limited and online registration is required. Please register at this link: https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com/.

Participants must wear a mask during this class as well as sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the liability waiver here: https://tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Missoula Job Service: Resume Office Hours

Visit Missoula Public Library and work directly with workforce consultants from Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume. This workshop takes place July 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Registration is required. Call 406-721-2665 or email Crystal at crystalk@missoula.lib.mt.us to register. Participants will need to bring their resume on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop.

Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member during our drop-in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Our next “Tech Time” is July 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served.

Cheap Date Night

Enjoy a recently released feature film during Missoula Public Library’s “Cheap Date Night” the third Friday of each month in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. The next film is July 15. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. Late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked. Please call the library or check our website for movie titles: https://tinyurl.com/3be37tzx.

Western Montana Genealogical Society Work Day

The Western Montana Genealogical Society hosts a Work Day in the Blackfoot Board Room on the Fourth Floor of Missoula Public Library on the second Saturday of each month from 12 to 4 p.m. Bring a part of your genealogical project to the gathering. Other genealogists will be working on their projects and can lend a hand if needed, and share websites and advice on research problems. The next Work Day is July 16.