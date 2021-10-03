Shelf Life: Family History Bingo

Join Missoula Public Library in celebrating Family History Month for the month of October with Family History Bingo. If you are interested in genealogy, Family History Bingo is a great way to learn more about genealogy or sharpen the skills you already have. Drop by the Tony Veazey Montana Room on the third floor of the library to pick up your bingo card. If you get a bingo by the end of the month, return your card and be entered for a chance to win a fun genealogy prize.

Aging Mastery Program

Missoula Public Library is pleased to partner with Missoula Aging Services (MAS) to offer the “Aging Mastery Program” (AMP) at the library this fall. Join Teresa M. Sacks, MPH, CDP of Missoula Aging Services and local experts for this 11-week session on aging well. Participants are required to commit to attending seven out of 10 classes. Registration is required online https://tinyurl.com/yc6uy26h or by calling MAS at 406-728-7682. Space is limited to the first 25 registrants. AMP is offered at no cost and refreshments will be provided. Classes are held every Monday from 10 a.m.-noon starting Oct. 4 and ending Monday, Dec. 13. All classes will be held online. AMP is a fun, innovative, and person-centered education program developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) empowering adults age 55 and older to embrace their gift of longevity by spending more time each day doing things that are good for themselves and for others. The program encourages mastery-developing sustainable behaviors across many dimensions.