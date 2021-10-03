Shelf Life: Family History Bingo

Join Missoula Public Library in celebrating Family History Month for the month of October with Family History Bingo. If you are interested in genealogy, Family History Bingo is a great way to learn more about genealogy or sharpen the skills you already have. Drop by the Tony Veazey Montana Room on the third floor of the library to pick up your bingo card. If you get a bingo by the end of the month, return your card and be entered for a chance to win a fun genealogy prize.
Aging Mastery Program
Missoula Public Library is pleased to partner with Missoula Aging Services (MAS) to offer the “Aging Mastery Program” (AMP) at the library this fall. Join Teresa M. Sacks, MPH, CDP of Missoula Aging Services and local experts for this 11-week session on aging well. Participants are required to commit to attending seven out of 10 classes. Registration is required online https://tinyurl.com/yc6uy26h or by calling MAS at 406-728-7682. Space is limited to the first 25 registrants. AMP is offered at no cost and refreshments will be provided. Classes are held every Monday from 10 a.m.-noon starting Oct. 4 and ending Monday, Dec. 13. All classes will be held online. AMP is a fun, innovative, and person-centered education program developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) empowering adults age 55 and older to embrace their gift of longevity by spending more time each day doing things that are good for themselves and for others. The program encourages mastery-developing sustainable behaviors across many dimensions.
Montana Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ History with Adrian Jawort
Missoula Public Library welcomes Adrian Jawort with the program “Montana Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ History” on Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. in Cooper Room B on the fourth floor of the library. Long before colonization deemed them an abomination, non-binary/trans people were highly respected within many Indigenous tribes across the Americas. Collectively referred to as two spirits, they were not only celebrated for their uniqueness but considered essential to ceremonies and tribes’ very spiritualities. Unfortunately, Trans people today more often live under a dark cloud of prejudice. Adrian Jawort leads a conversation about what American society can learn from Indigenous peoples about acceptance and respect of two spirits people. Jawort talks about the history of two-spirit people in Montana and present-day two-spirit experiences in order to create a path forward for all LGBTQ2S folks. Adrian L. Jawort is a Billings-based Northern Cheyenne journalist and fiction writer, and current political director and lobbyist for Indigenous Vote. To learn more about Adrian please visit https://tinyurl.com/mdv93v4.
Open Air Artist Talk with Stephen Glueckert + Quinton Decker
In partnership with Open AIR, the Missoula Public Library’s MakerSpace is hosting a discussion with its artists-in-residence Stephen Glueckert and Quinton Decker. Join us in the Cooper Room on the fourth floor at the Missoula Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. to hear about their artmaking practice and what they are up to in-residence at the library Makerspace. Please register for the discussion at openairmt.org/events.
Community Cooking at the Library
Missoula Public Library presents “Community Cooking at the Library” on Oct. 7, at noon in the Demo Kitchen on the third floor of the library. Join Kelly Moore, Missoula County/MSU Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, as she explores the history of Mulligatawny soup and shows us how to make her favorite version. Cooking classes are recorded and posted to our YouTube channel and Community Cooking at the Library page.
World Wide Cinema
World Wide Cinema, Missoula Public Library’s free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films, returns this month. October’s screening will occur on Friday, Oct. 8, in the Cooper Room on level four. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m., late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked. October’s film is “True Mothers” from Japan, directed by Naomi Kawase. After a long and unsuccessful struggle to get pregnant, Satoko and her husband decide to adopt a son. Six years pass and the family’s orderly existence is shattered by the arrival of Hikari, a young woman claiming to be their child’s biological mother, demanding his return. As tensions mount, Satoko grows more and more emboldened to defend her family. Running time is 140 minutes. All films are shown in the original language with subtitles.