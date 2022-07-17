Shelf Life: Relax with yoga at the library

Summer Genealogy Series: Census Through the Decades

Join Missoula Public Library for our next genealogy program “Census Through the Decades” on July 18. Learn about each U.S. census from 1790 to 1950 and how to use the records in your family history research. This program will take place in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required. To register please visit: eventbrite.com/e/315657328567.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for “Lego Club” and build to your heart’s content every Monday and Friday afternoon in the Imaginarium on Level Two. Drop in anytime on Mondays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to create fantastic Lego structures!

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, 4-part yoga postures (breath work, mindful movement, meditation, and gratitude) are practiced to align, strengthen and promote flexibility in the body. Breathing techniques and meditation are also integrated. Participants can expect an emphasis on simplicity, repetition and ease of movement. Full-body relaxation and balance are the goals, as we make a full circuit of the body’s range of motion with standing and sitting postures, twists, forward folds and hip openers. This class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Space is limited and online registration is required. Please register at this link: registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com/.

Participants must wear a mask during this class as well as sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the liability waiver here: tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Summer Genealogy Series: Wednesday Webinar – Montana Genealogy Treasures

Join Missoula Public Library for a genealogy webinar from Legacy Family Tree presented by Janet Thompson. This program will take place on July 20 in Cooper Room A on the Fourth Floor of the library from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Registration is not required.

You’re An Engineer

Join your friends at Missoula Public Library in the Imaginarium on Level Two to build and create with Legos, oversized Building Blocks and our Rig-a-ma-Jig. The Rig-a-ma-Jig is a set of wooden planks with pulleys, oversized nuts and bolts and screws. Enjoy your own free building time or join in our building challenges. The next “You’re An Engineer” program takes place July 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tech Connect: Smartphones for Beginners

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member on July 21 to learn about your phone in this new tech class “Smartphones for Beginners.” This class is for those who have new smartphones and just need the basics for proficient use. Participants are encouraged to bring their smartphone to class. Because of the wide variety of different brands and operating systems of smartphones, the class will cover universal settings and basic functions. Join us in the Blackfoot Board Room on Level Four of the library from 4 to 5 p.m.

Oceans of Possibilities Summer Learning Program: Bram Bratá Steel Drum Band Performance

Missoula Public Library is thrilled to host the Washington-based steel drum band Bram Bratá as part of our Summer Learning Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” Join us on July 23 in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Bram Bratá is the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association’s senior drum band. The name Bram Bratá is derived from two Trinidadian slang words meaning “an unexpected party.” Audiences find this name fitting as they enjoy the challenging and varied repertoire of Caribbean, Soca, jazz, popular and even classical music. Spontaneous dancing is welcome! This all-ages and family friendly program will equally delight young participants and those who are young at heart.

Staff Review

How to Hang a Witch (Book 1), by Adriana Mather

2016, Alfred A. Knopf

Y MATHER HOW #1

If you know your Salem history, this author’s name might give you a slight chill. Adriana’s genetic roots go all the way back to Cotton Mather, often seen as a critical force in the anti-witch hysteria that took at least 25 lives in 1692-93. In the novel, teenage Samantha Mather is moved from New York to Salem and immediately becomes the enemy of the Descendants, a group of girls whose ancestors were the very people Cotton Mather believed were witches and deserved hanging. Sam struggles with these girls, her brittle stepmother, fears for her comatose father, the handsome ghost of a tragic Salem resident, and her growing alarm that a curse is causing the people around her to die. Could it be that a descendant of witch-hunter Cotton Mather is a witch herself? The teen angst is ripe and juicy here, but it seems well-earned by Samantha’s experiences and well-balanced with the supernatural by the author’s skillful choreographing of the plot. This novel would satisfy a lot of readers who like classic YA tropes served up with witchcraft frosting on top.