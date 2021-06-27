Shelf Life: Summer Learning Program events

The library’s 2021 Summer Learning Program continues in July with a number of upcoming events that incorporate this year’s theme of “Tails and Tales.”
The first event is titled “Butterfly Gardens” and occurs on Tuesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. in the program room on Level Two of the library. During the event, attendees can learn what butterflies like and learn how to plant your own butterfly garden. Registration is required to attend this event. To register, please visit: tinyurl.com/mplbutterflygardens.
The second event in July is “Tails and Tales with Animal Wonders!” which occurs on Tuesday, July 13, at 3:30 p.m. in the program room on Level Two of the library. During this program, attendees can join us for a visit from the animal ambassadors of Animal Wonders to answer all your questions and learn the tales behind the tails. Registration is required to attend this program. To register, please visit: tinyurl.com/mplanimalwonders.
Later during the month of July, the library will host the program “Wind River Karelian Bear Dogs,” which occurs on Thursday, July 22, at 4 p.m. During this event, attendees will join the Wind River Bear Institute biologists and their Karelian Bear Dog Partners as they present a live demonstration on the use of these highly trained Wildlife K-9s in preventing or reducing human/wildlife conflict. Watch these “bear shepherds” in action as they teach both humans and wildlife how to coexist. Registration is required to attend this event. To register, please visit: tinyurl.com/mplbeardogs.
For a complete list of our Summer Learning Program events, please visit our website at: missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/2021-summer-learning-program/.
spectrUM Discovery Area Science Activity
If you have a kid interested in all things science, they can stop by the spectrUM Discovery Area’s Bench — located on Level Two of the Missoula Public Library — Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. this month to explore a guided science activity.
Each week will feature a different theme and this week’s theme is “Maker Madness.” For more information about the spectrUM Discovery Area, please visit spectrum.umt.edu.
MCAT Tours
Missoula Community Access Television, also known as MCAT, is now offering tours and training on how to use everything that MCAT has to offer to the public. MCAT’s new facility is located in the library on Level One of the building. Tours of MCAT’s facility occur every Saturday at 10 a.m. and are limited to five people. Registered patrons are asked to meet at the MCAT counter in the southeast corner of Level One of the library. To register, please call 406-542-6228 or email mcat@mcat.org.
Axis 360
If you’re hankering for some new e-books to read or digital audiobooks to listen to this summer, you’ll want to check out our newest library app, called Axis 360. This app offers library users another way to download e-books and audiobooks to digital devices like iPhones, iPads, Androids and Kindles.
Through Axis 360, MPL now has a wide selection of newly purchased fiction and non-fiction e-books and digital audiobooks curated by our librarians. For more information about Axis 360, and to watch a tutorial on how to use the app, please visit tinyurl.com/axis360mpl.
Staff Reviews
“The Bad Guys” by Aaron Blabey (2016, Scholastic) Call Number: JC BLABEY BAD GUYS #1
This is truly a laugh-out-loud book — for most kids and those snarky adults among us. Four classic “bad guy” animals are led by The Big Bad Wolf who wants to rehabilitate their unfair villain images. The other three — a shark, a snake, and a piranha — are not really invested in this idea (at all!) and their incorrigible predatory responses are part of the running gag throughout. The first plan to prove their virtue — rescuing a kitty from a tree — ends in a hilarious debacle, so the Big Bad Wolf ups the stakes with a scheme to free 200 puppies locked up in the Maximum Security City Dog Pound (a goofy idea in itself). You can guess the outcome of that one.
The illustration style is simple line drawings with terrific facial expressions and energetic page designs. With a format halfway between a comic and “The Wimpy Kid,” lots of white space, few words, and a wide variety of font styles, this book is a definite grabber for reluctant readers. And it’s a series! — so it can keep them reading.
Review by Dana McMurray