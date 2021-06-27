Shelf Life: Summer Learning Program events

Axis 360

If you’re hankering for some new e-books to read or digital audiobooks to listen to this summer, you’ll want to check out our newest library app, called Axis 360. This app offers library users another way to download e-books and audiobooks to digital devices like iPhones, iPads, Androids and Kindles.

Through Axis 360, MPL now has a wide selection of newly purchased fiction and non-fiction e-books and digital audiobooks curated by our librarians. For more information about Axis 360, and to watch a tutorial on how to use the app, please visit tinyurl.com/axis360mpl .

Staff Reviews

This is truly a laugh-out-loud book — for most kids and those snarky adults among us. Four classic “bad guy” animals are led by The Big Bad Wolf who wants to rehabilitate their unfair villain images. The other three — a shark, a snake, and a piranha — are not really invested in this idea (at all!) and their incorrigible predatory responses are part of the running gag throughout. The first plan to prove their virtue — rescuing a kitty from a tree — ends in a hilarious debacle, so the Big Bad Wolf ups the stakes with a scheme to free 200 puppies locked up in the Maximum Security City Dog Pound (a goofy idea in itself). You can guess the outcome of that one.