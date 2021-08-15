Shelf Life: Summer Learning Programs continue

Program on Montana Crime Novels

The library invites literary enthusiasts and crime novel buffs to join Montana author James L. Thane for the upcoming program “From Glacier to Blue Deer to Poisonville and Missoula: A Look at Some of the Most Important and Entertaining Crime Novels Set in Montana.” This presentation occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A, on Level Four of the library.

Over the course of the last century, a number of crime writers, ranging from Dashiell Hammet to James Lee Burke, Christine Carbo, James Crumley, Leslie Budewitz and others, have used both real and fictional Montana locations as the settings for their stories. This program examines some of the most important and entertaining of these novels, which range from very cozy mysteries at one end of the spectrum to very dark, violent, hard-boiled novels at the other. Fans of this genre should find plenty of good suggestions for their reading lists during Thane’s presentation.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Library patrons can do their part to help those most in need when they participate in an upcoming Missoula Public Library-sponsored blood drive, which will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Missoula Red Cross Donation Center, located at 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.