Shelf Life: Summer Learning Programs continue

The Missoula Public Library’s Summer Learning Program continues this week with the program “Sunflower Project Part 3,” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Program Room on Level Two at the library.
During this final Sunflower Project program, we will enter the last of our summer pollinator data and talk about other opportunities to be a neighborhood scientist. An assortment of creative projects will also be on hand. While we create, we will listen to a good book and enjoy treats offered to us from the bees. If you were not able to make it to Sunflower Project Parts 1 and 2, don’t worry, as all are welcome during this program and no registration is required to attend.
Missoula Job Service Workshops
The Missoula Public Library is hosting a series of Missoula Job Service Workshops during the month of August that offer an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. These workshops occur on Mondays, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A, located on Level Four of the library.
These workshops will cover topics such as how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, how to search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out to employers. These workshops will help those looking to take their job search to the next level, and to secure an interview for the job you want.
Program on Montana Crime Novels
The library invites literary enthusiasts and crime novel buffs to join Montana author James L. Thane for the upcoming program “From Glacier to Blue Deer to Poisonville and Missoula: A Look at Some of the Most Important and Entertaining Crime Novels Set in Montana.” This presentation occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A, on Level Four of the library.
Over the course of the last century, a number of crime writers, ranging from Dashiell Hammet to James Lee Burke, Christine Carbo, James Crumley, Leslie Budewitz and others, have used both real and fictional Montana locations as the settings for their stories. This program examines some of the most important and entertaining of these novels, which range from very cozy mysteries at one end of the spectrum to very dark, violent, hard-boiled novels at the other. Fans of this genre should find plenty of good suggestions for their reading lists during Thane’s presentation.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Library patrons can do their part to help those most in need when they participate in an upcoming Missoula Public Library-sponsored blood drive, which will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Missoula Red Cross Donation Center, located at 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code missoulalibrary or zip code 59801. Alternately, you can sign-up using the Blood Donor App on your smartphone, or you can call (800) 448-3543. Donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, are symptom-free and feeling well when they come to give, may donate with no deferral time. Unvaccinated individuals must wear masks when entering the donation space.
DIY Pet Treats demo
Pet lovers can learn how to make delicious treats for their furry friends when the library presents the pre-recorded demonstration “DIY Pet Treats,” a class with Jolene and Clay Cooper, owners of Big Sky Barkery. This program will be available to view on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. on the Missoula Public Library’s YouTube channel, which is located at youtube.com/user/MissoulaLibrary.
Teen Dungeons and Dragons Guild
Are you a teen that’s stuck at home for the summer, and you’re yearning to satisfy your appetite for adventure? If so, we have great news, as our Teen Dungeons and Dragons Guild will soon start meeting in-person at the Missoula Public Library.
The guild will begin to meet in-person starting on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Ellingson Room, located on Level Three of the library. This guild is open to teens aged 12-17 and beginners are welcome.
If you are interested in joining the guild, please contact Brian at bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us and he can help you get started.