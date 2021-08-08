Shelf Life: Summer learning programs

The Missoula Public Library’s Summer Learning Program continues this week with the event “Humane Society Visits,” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Program Room on Level Two of the library. During this event, participants will join staff from the Missoula Humane Society as they share tips for using positive reinforcement to get the best behavior from your pets. Registration is required to attend this program. Please register online by visiting tinyurl.com/mplhumanesocietyvisit.

The following week, the library will host the event “Sunflower Project Part 3,” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Program Room on Level Two at the library.

During this final Sunflower Project program, we will enter the last of our summer pollinator data and talk about other opportunities to be a neighborhood scientist. An assortment of creative projects will also be on hand. While we create, we will listen to a good book and enjoys treats offered to us from the bees. If you were not able to make it to Sunflower Project Parts 1 and 2, don’t worry, as all are welcome during this program and no registration is required to attend.

Memory Café