Shelf Life: Summer learning programs

The Missoula Public Library’s Summer Learning Program continues this week with the event “Humane Society Visits,” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Program Room on Level Two of the library. During this event, participants will join staff from the Missoula Humane Society as they share tips for using positive reinforcement to get the best behavior from your pets. Registration is required to attend this program. Please register online by visiting tinyurl.com/mplhumanesocietyvisit.
The following week, the library will host the event “Sunflower Project Part 3,” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Program Room on Level Two at the library.
During this final Sunflower Project program, we will enter the last of our summer pollinator data and talk about other opportunities to be a neighborhood scientist. An assortment of creative projects will also be on hand. While we create, we will listen to a good book and enjoys treats offered to us from the bees. If you were not able to make it to Sunflower Project Parts 1 and 2, don’t worry, as all are welcome during this program and no registration is required to attend.
Memory Café
The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — which offers a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members — is hosting its first in-person program at the new library on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Cooper Room, located on Level Four of the library.
During this month’s Memory Café, interested attendees can join us for a special Show and Tell program. Participants are invited to bring a meaningful belonging or keepsake to share with the group. Let’s share our stories and make some connections. If you have any questions about this program, you can call 721-BOOK (2665) and ask for Amanda or email her at amandaa@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Missoula Job Service Workshops
The Missoula Public Library continues to host a series of Missoula Job Service Workshops during the month of August that offer an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. These workshops occur on Mondays, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A, located on Level Four of the library.
These workshops will cover topics such as how to use applicant tracking systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out to employers. These workshops will help those looking to take their job search to the next level, and to secure an interview with the job you want.
Coming up: Program on Montana Crime Novels
The library invites literary enthusiasts and crime novel fans to join Montana author James L. Thane for the upcoming program “From Glacier to Blue Deer to Poisonville and Missoula: A Look at Some of the Most Important and Entertaining Crime Novels Set in Montana.” This presentation occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A, on Level Four of the library.
Over the course of the last century a number of crime writers, ranging from Dashiell Hammett to James Lee Burke, Christine Carbo, James Crumley, Leslie Budewitz and others, have used both real and fictional Montana locations as the settings for their stories. This program examines some of the most important and entertaining of these novels, which range from very cozy mysteries at one end of the spectrum to very dark, violent, hard-boiled novels at the other. Fans of this genre should find plenty of good suggestions for their reading lists during this presentation.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Library patrons can do their part to help those in need when they participate in an upcoming Missoula Public Library-sponsored blood drive, which will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 12-5:30 p.m. at the Missoula Red Cross Donation Center, located at 2401 N. Reserve St, Suite 6.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code missoulalibrary or zip code 59801. Alternately, you can sign up using the Blood Donor App on your smartphone, or you can call (800) 448-3543. Donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, are symptom-free and feeling well when they come to give, may donate with no deferral time. Unvaccinated individuals must wear masks when entering the donation space.