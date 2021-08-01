Shelf Life: Workshops for job seekers

The Missoula Public Library is hosting a series of Missoula Job Service workshops during the month of August that offer an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. These workshops occur Mondays — Aug. 2, 16 and 23 — from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Cooper Room A, located on Level Four of the library. These workshops will cover topics such as how to use applicant tracking systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out to employers. These workshops will help those looking to take their job search to the next level, and to secure an interview for the job you want.
The Missoula Job Service is also offering the program “Resume Office Hours,” which occurs on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A, located on Level Four. During this workshop, participants can work directly with workforce consultants from Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume. Registration required. Participants will need to bring their resume on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop.
SpectrUM Discovery Area Science Activity
If you have a kid interested in all things related to science, they can stop by the spectrUM Discovery Area’s Bench — located on Level Two of the Missoula Public Library — Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2-6 p.m. this month to explore a guided science activity. Each week will feature a different theme. For more information about the spectrUM Discovery Area, please visit spectrum.umt.edu.
MCAT events
Missoula’s Community Media Resource, also known as MCAT, has a number of events on tap this week.
The first event is the “Free Virtual Reality Experience with Oculus Quest 2,” which occurs Mondays through Thursdays from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at MCAT, which is located on Level One of the library. During this program, patrons can experience and test out the newest, most advanced all-in-one VR system yet.
The second program is the “MCAT Facility Tour,” which occurs on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. This program features a tour and training on how to use everything that MCAT has to offer. Tours are offered every Saturday and are limited to five people. Registration is also required to attend. To register, please call 542-6228 or email mcat@mcat.org.
Then, at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, MCAT will host the program “MCAT Studio Training,” where participants can learn all about MCAT’s multi-camera switcher, sound and light board in our studio. To register, please call 542-6228 or email mcat@mcat.org.
Families First Learning Lab programs
The Families First Learning Lab — located on Level Two of the library — hosts the workshop “Strong Fathers Strong Families” on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m. This program aims to strengthen families by enhancing individual parents’ wellness and their knowledge of parenting and child development. Participants will meet in the Families First Learning Lab Classroom to transform and elevate their well-being by exploring questions about their resilience, relationships, knowledge, support and communication. In this course, we look to provide support by exploring the experiences related to being a dad and other fatherhood issues. Register for this program at: familiesfirstmt.org/strongfathers.html.
Kanopy
If you’re looking for a few good new movies or documentaries to watch, the library recommends checking out Kanopy, which is a movie streaming platform that offers access to thousands of classic films, indie films and documentaries. MPL cardholders get eight video play credits per month, which means you can watch eight movies per month using Kanopy.
To get started, grab your library card and head over to missoula.kanopy.com where you will then be prompted to type in your library card number and PIN, as well as be asked to create a user account profile. Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll be able to access a host of movies and documentaries to watch from the comfort of your home. The types of movies you can watch on Kanopy include titles from independent cinema, world cinema, LGBTQ cinema, horror and thriller cinema, to documentaries and educational films on the arts, social sciences and more.
As a bonus, Kanopy also features a section called Kanopy Kids, which offers family-friendly movies, TV shows and educational films for your children to enjoy.