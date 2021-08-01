Shelf Life: Workshops for job seekers

The Missoula Public Library is hosting a series of Missoula Job Service workshops during the month of August that offer an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. These workshops occur Mondays — Aug. 2, 16 and 23 — from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Cooper Room A, located on Level Four of the library. These workshops will cover topics such as how to use applicant tracking systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out to employers. These workshops will help those looking to take their job search to the next level, and to secure an interview for the job you want.