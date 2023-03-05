'On a Benediction of Wind' Wins the 2022 Montana Book Award

The 2022 Montana Book Award winner is "On a Benediction of Wind: Poems and Photographs" by poet Charles Finn and photographer Barbara Michelman, published by Chatwin Books. This annual award recognizes literary and/or artistic excellence in a book written or illustrated by someone who lives in Montana, is set in Montana, or deals with Montana themes or issues. Presentations and a reception for the winning authors will take place on April 12, during the Montana Library Association Conference in Billings.

"On a Benediction of Wind: Poems and Photographs" is a collaboration between Finn and Michelman that weaves a tapestry of words and images from the natural world in the Pacific Northwest, the American Southwest and Montana. This collection of free verse and prose poems is paired with black and white landscape photography that creates an intimacy, strength and lyricism to calm the spirit. Its emphasis on birds, the innate holiness of nature, and experiences shared by an unnamed couple invites the reader to leave the modern world behind and listen to "the confessions of snow" and "the breathing of stones."

Three honor books were also chosen by the 2022 Montana Book Award Committee:

Lucky Turtle by Bill Roorbach, published by Algonquin Books.

Montana Modernists: Shifting Perceptions of Western Art by Michele Corriel, published by Washington State University Press.

The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water by Chris Dombrowski, published by Milkweed.

The Montana Book Award was founded by the Friends of the Missoula Public Library in 2001 and winners are selected by a committee of individuals representing areas throughout Montana. Members of the 2022 Montana Book Award committee include Amanda Allpress, Missoula; Della Dubbe, Helena, Hannah Mundt, Bozeman, Starla Rice, Hot Springs; Chris Brenna, Livingston; Kayla Whitaker, Missoula; Alice Ebi, Great Falls; Olivia Headdress, Poplar; and Melody Karle, Cut Bank.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Montana Book Award recognizing and honoring achievements in Montana literature.

Frenchtown Library: World Cinema

Come join the Frenchtown Library branch at the Frenchtown High School Auditorium for an evening of world cinema! On March 6 beginning at 7 p.m. we will show "Séraphine" directed by Martin Provost. This movie is presented in French with English subtitles. Please note that some content may not be suitable for all ages, so parental discretion is advised. *Specific film may change due to availability. Check our Instagram page for up to date information: @frenchtown_world_cinema.

Big Sky: Book Madness: World’s Greatest Detectives, Super Sleuths, and Bounty Hunters! - Round 2

Book Madness Round 2: Sweet Sixteen! 16 of the literary world’s greatest detectives, super sleuths, and bounty hunters remain. Pick up a bracket to fill out at Missoula Public Library downtown or at the Big Sky High School branch during our after-school hours, or just vote online here:forms.gle/vP8htpoyjzPKtRZe6. New rounds start each Wednesday. Vote every week for a chance to win a prize!

Tech Connect: Android Basics

Work with a Missoula Public Library staff member in this Android Basics class, March 9 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. This class is for those who have a new Android mobile device (smartphone or tablet), or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely.

MakerSpace: Open AIR Artist-Led Workshop: How Puzzling with Hannah Harvey

Have you ever wanted to create your own jigsaw puzzle? Join us in the Missoula Public Library MakerSpace on March 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. for this workshop led by Open AIR artist Hannah Harvey. Participants of all ages will have the opportunity to design and cut their own puzzles using markers, paint, plywood, and a laser cutter! This class is perfect for adults and children hoping to hone their creativity and develop new skills. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, but any donation is appreciated! Registration is required at: form.jotform.com/230264850313145.

World Wide Cinema

World Wide Cinema is Missoula Public Library’s free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films. March 10 the film is “Queen of Glory,” an American comedy-drama. Set in the Bronx, New York City, it depicts a Ghanaian-American scientist who inherits a Christian bookstore from her deceased mother. Running time is 78 minutes. All films are shown in the original language with English subtitles. Film is shown in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m., late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked.

Sound Art in the Makerspace: Piezoelectricity, DIY Microphones, and Intentional Listening

In this free two-part workshop at Missoula Public Library, middle school-aged students will take a journey through sound waves with SPARK! Arts Teaching Artist Jesse Blumenthal. Using cardboard, wires, and thin slices of crystals we will construct our own sound generating sculptures with which to explore our sonic environments. Resulting works can be used as DIY microphones for your device, sound triggers for guitar pedals, or "noise toys" for fun times! The second part of this program is March 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Level One MakerSpace. Registration required at: eventbrite.com/e/piezoelectricity-diy-microphones-and-intentional-listening-tickets-508239336537.