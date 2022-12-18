Shelflife: Adaptive cooking with MonTECH

Missoula Public Library Holiday Closures

Missoula Public Library will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and 26 for the Christmas Holiday.

Find the Elf on the Shelf

Dec. 1 through Dec. 23, come to the Children’s Floor at Missoula Public Library and find the Elf on the Shelf, Paige, in her new hiding place. Tell a librarian where you found her and receive a sweet treat.

Spirit of Giving at MPL

Remember those in need this holiday season with Missoula Public Library’s Giving Tree and ToileTree. Dec. 1 through 31, grab a tag from our Giving Tree to provide needed resources to a local organization or help us adorn our ToileTree with travel-sized toiletries to benefit local shelters. Thanks to our MPL Yarns group for creating personal care kits with handmade gifts!

Last Minute Stocking Stuffers?

Missoula Public Library’s Friends of the Library Store is a great place to pick up last minute stocking stuffers. In addition to cool MPL swag, we have a fun assortment of items for sale from our All Under Roof Building partners: Families First, The Living Lab, MCAT, Missoula Community Radio, and spectrUM Discovery Area. Great gifts for all ages.

Did You Know? MCAT Historical Missoula Video Collection

Just outside of the MCAT patron service counter in the southeast corner of Level One of Missoula Public Library, there is a small but sweet opportunity to trip down Missoula's memory lane with a collection of historical videos that highlight Missoula of the 1990s. There are recordings of parades, speeches, community functions and high school graduation all available for check-out on DVD. MCAT has provided video production services to Missoula residents for over 30 years and there are some wonderful moments to rediscover. If you don't see something that intrigues you — just ask, the collection rotates from 200 titles and 20 or 30 are on display any at given time.

Adaptive Cooking with MonTECH

MonTECH is Montana’s statewide Assistive Technology (AT) program, ensuring any Montanan with a disability has access to devices and equipment that support personal independence. This winter, MonTECH is partnering with the Missoula Public Library to host two adaptive cooking demonstrations. On Monday Dec. 19, come learn from MonTECH staff and Missoula chef, Wisam Raheem, about how to incorporate AT into meal preparation and try some tasty food samples. This demonstration will take place in the Level Three Demo Kitchen from 1 to 2 p.m. and is open to everyone. AT can be used to combat challenges with strength, mobility, low vision, tremors, safety concerns, and more. We’ll demonstrate a variety of adaptive equipment while producing some classic Arabic recipes.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Together, we can save lives. Missoula Public Library’s next American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code missoulalibrary or zip code 59801, or call 800-448-3543. Face masks are not required when entering the donation space, but donors may wear one for any reason. Individuals who have received the COVD-19 vaccine and are symptom-free may donate with no deferral time.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, participants can expect to start with breath work, transition into mindful movement, settle in for a yoga nidra meditation, and finish with some gratitude. Kristen’s teaching style is a mix of techniques involving poses from hatha, restorative, gentle yoga, and yoga nidra meditation that is about being present in your body and noting how you feel. Class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome. Kristen is also certified through the Veteran’s Yoga Project in Mindful Resilience Yoga to teach in a trauma-informed manner.

Space is limited and online registration is required. Register online at https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Tech Connect: eBooks and Audiobooks

Join a Missoula Public Library staff member on Dec. 22 for the Tech Connect class, “eBooks and Audiobooks.” Visit the Level Four Cooper Room from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. to learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks for free with your library card using a variety of mobile devices. Bring your own device, or try out one of the library's devices before buying your own. A variety of tablets, smartphones, Kindles, and other E-readers will be on hand for use during the class.

Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel

Come to Missoula Public Library on Dec. 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. to decorate your very own dreidel and play dreidel to win chocolate coins. Activity will take place in the Level Two Art Box.

MakerSpace: Making Moon Craters

Children of all ages may drop in during Missoula Public Library Makerspace open hours to celebrate the Super New Moon by making their own impact craters in sand. This event is a part of the Mission2Mars program and takes place Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Level One MakerSpace.