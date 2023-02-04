15th Annual Missoula Writes Continues

Missoula Writes 15th Annual Writing Contest — do you have the write stuff? Missoula Public Library's annual writing contest accepts fiction, non-fiction and poetry submissions through Feb. 19. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category and in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19+. This year you will have an opportunity to workshop your entry with local authors prior to submission. To submit your work visit missoulapubliclibrary.submittable.com/submit.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for a drop-in Lego Club in the Level Two Imaginarium. Stop by anytime between 2:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday to create fantastic Lego structures!

Adaptive Cooking with MonTECH

MonTECH is Montana’s statewide Assistive Technology (AT) program, ensuring any Montanan with a disability has access to devices and equipment that support personal independence. This winter, MonTECH is partnering with the Missoula Public Library to host two adaptive cooking demonstrations. On Feb. 6, come to the Level Three Demo Kitchen from 3 to 4 p.m. to learn from MonTECH staff and Missoula chef, Wisam Raheem, about how to incorporate AT into meal preparation. AT can be used to combat challenges with strength, mobility, low vision, tremors, safety concerns, and more. We’ll demonstrate a variety of adaptive equipment while producing some classic Arabic recipes.

Seeley Lake Library: Podcast Studio Open

MCAT recently bought a podcasting machine for the Seeley Lake Community library, a branch of Missoula Public Library. The Seeley community is invited learn about podcasting at the Seeley Library between 4 and 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. This podcast machine can accommodate up to four in-person participants with a Bluetooth connection for crystal-clear phone interviews.

National Library Lovers Month at MPL: The Enduring Book

For as long as humans have made books we have been predicting their demise. Audra Loyal, owner of The Vespiary Book Bindery, will be at Missoula Public Library on Feb. 8 to share why the elegant technology of books continues to thrive in the digital world, and will shed light on the reasons it will persist into the future. Join us in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Audra is the owner of The Vespiary Book Restoration & Bindery. Located in Missoula, and operating since 2007, she offers a wide range of book and paper conservation services. With over 15 years in the field, she holds a MLS from University of Washington, and is a member of the American Institute of Conservation and The Guild of Bookworkers. Audra serves individuals, libraries, archives, museums, historical societies and has been an instructor for Montana Library Association and the MOLLI program.

Tech Connect: Android Basics

Work with a Missoula Public Library staff member in this Android Basics class, Feb. 9 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. This class is for those who have a new Android mobile device (smartphone or tablet), or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely.

Missoula Job Service: Resume Office Hours

Come to Missoula Public Library on Feb. 9 and work directly with Workforce Consultants from Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume, edit your cover letter, and focus your job search. Office hours are from 2:30 to 4:30 in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library and registration required. Call 406-721-2665 or email crystalk@missoula.lib.mt.us to register. Participants will need to bring their resume or cover letter on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop.

World Wide Cinema

World Wide Cinema is Missoula Public Library's free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films. Feb. 10 the film is "Moon, 66 Questions" from Greece. When a grave illness strikes down her father, a young woman decides to return home to Greece after being away for a few years. Without expecting it, father and daughter embark on a journey into knowledge and revelation. Running time is 108 minutes. All films are shown in the original language with English subtitles. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library's parking garage, all other doors are locked.

MakerSpace: Light and Lasers - A Photography and Engraving Workshop

Interested in experimenting with cameras and lasers? This two-part photography workshop at Missoula Public Library’s MakerSpace may be for you. The first session is Feb. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. where we'll experiment with creative ways to capture images with digital cameras. In the second session, we'll transfer those digital captures onto wood planks via a laser engraver. Join us for a delightful foray into light and lasers. Part two is scheduled for Feb. 18. To register visit: eventbrite.com/e/light-and-lasers-a-photography-and-engraving-workshop-two-parts-tickets-505723712237.