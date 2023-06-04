The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as, enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. For the full Summer 2023 Guide visit tinyurl.com/MPLSummerGuide. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

New this Summer! Read to Ride with the Western Montana Fair

This year, MPL is teaming up with the Western Montana Fair far for the All Together Now Summer Learning Program! Kids who complete half or more of their reading logs on or before Aug. 1 can enter into a drawing for free rides at the Western Montana Fair! Kids have a chance to win 1 of 50 ride booklets containing 6 ride vouchers or 1 of 10 Golden Ticket ride wristband coupons for unlimited rides for the whole week of the Fair. Bring your reading log with at least half of your summer reading completed to Level Two of the library on or before Aug. 1 to get your name in the drawing.

Open Podcasting Studio at Seeley Lake Community Library

The Seeley Lake library has a podcasting machine for public use courtesy of MCAT. Join Seeley Lake Community Library staff on June 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a beginners lesson on podcasting. For more information contact Carrie at 406- 677-8995.

Summer Learning Program: Science that Serves — An Intro to Gardening for Wildlife

On June 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library join Dan French, the National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife coordinator for Missoula to learn about how we can create habitat space for native animals through gardening. By using native plants and reincorporating elements of habitat back in to our outdoor spaces, we can make habitat that is enjoyable for the animals and for us. After the talk, stick around for a hands-on activity where participants will take the things they’ve learned and apply it to a real world example here in Missoula.

Read with Dogs

Registered Pet Partners Therapy Dog teams are just waiting for your child to read them a book. You can choose a favorite book from home or one of our picture books. This program is held on June 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Open AIR Artist-Led Workshop: Direct Animation with Justine Lai

This beginner-friendly workshop is designed to introduce and explore experimental animation made “directly” onto movie film. Participants will learn to manipulate the surface of 16mm film using a variety of cameraless filmmaking techniques: painting, scratching, collage, and masking. Students will walk away with hands-on experience of this tactile art form and the knowledge to continue to work in this practice at home. This event is held on June 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library. All materials will be provided, and a digitized copy of student creations will be available following the workshop. This workshop is free and suitable for ages 16+. Registration is required at https://form.jotform.com/231344920353147.

Girls Who Code Club

Kids and teens of any experience level are invited to join the Girls Who Code club, where they will not only learn to code with games and engaging lesson plans, they will also join an international network of coding professionals and other computer scientists. This coding club is open to all genders and takes place every Thursday this summer. Groups are divided into groups of third through fifth graders and sixth through 12th graders. Participants may pre-register by creating an account at girlswhocode.com. The next club meeting will take place on June 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library.

Knit in Public Day

It’s Knit in Public Day at the Missoula Public Library! Join the Yarns @ MPL group for a gathering in the spirit of knitting. This fun event takes place on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Main Street Lawn outside of the library. Bring your own project or some yarn will be provided. Learn about ongoing charity projects in which we are participating! For questions and more details email paulette@missoulapubliclibrary.org.

Summer Learning Program: All Ages Metal Music Fest

Summer rocks hard, and so do libraries! On June 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. on Level One of the library, this all-ages music fest will feature local metal bands, Walking Corpse Syndrome, Damnthebadluck, and Elephant Graveyard. The show is free, but donations are gratefully accepted, and will benefit the Free Verse Project freeverseproject.org/, a local nonprofit that supports youth incarcerated in Montana through humanities-based educational programming. Definitely no shushing here! For more information about the participating bands visit: missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/.