Library Card Sign-Up Initiative with Soil Cycle

Missoula Public Library is proud to partner with Soil Cycle Missoula to offer a free first month of composting services when you sign up for a library card. During our spring quarter (March, April, May) get a voucher for a free first month of composting with your new library card (Downtown branch only). Soil Cycle Missoula is a bicycle-powered, composting and education nonprofit. Once processed, cured compost is returned to subscribers providing them a tool to grow their own food, connect with the land and ultimately complete the cycle of sustainability. For more information about Soil Cycle, visit soilcyclemissoula.com/.

Missoula Public Seed Library

Missoula Public Library is happy to announce the return of the Seed Library. Our friends at Five Valleys Seed Library have donated us seeds so we can establish the library's own seed library. You will find the seeds right outside the Level Three Demo Kitchen in the big cabinet. Please take your harvested seed donations directly back to the Five Valleys Seed Library at their new home located at 1657 River Rd. The library can accept donations of unopened seed packets. Happy growing!

Permaculture with Paul Wheaton: Devious Experiments for a Truly Passive Greenhouse

Join the “Duke of Permaculture” Paul Wheaton of permies.com and Wheaton Labs for permaculture workshops this winter at Missoula Public Library. Learn about Paul’s strategies and projects involving rocket mass heaters for energy efficiency, passive solar greenhouses, and his Skills to Inherit Property (SKIP) program. For the Feb. 27 presentation, Paul explains his innovative plans for a greenhouse that will keep stuff growing even during a Montana winter. Using natural building techniques and without relying on any gimmicky materials, a truly passive solar greenhouse will keep a part of your place a haven from winter's bite. Come to the Level Four Cooper Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for this presentation.

National Library Lovers Month at MPL: Ten Questions with Featured Artist Marcy James

During Missoula Public Library’s final National Library Lovers Month event, featured artist Marcy James discusses her exhibit “No Man’s Land: the Library” with Radius Gallery owner Lisa Simon, Ph.D. The discussion follows Lisa’s popular “Ten Questions” format, and audience members are encouraged to participate with their own questions. This program takes place Feb. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Cooper Room B.

Big Sky: Book Madness: World’s Greatest Detectives, Super Sleuths, and Bounty Hunters! - Round 1

Polish your magnifying glass and start dusting for prints! Book Madness returns to the Big Sky Branch Library this year as 32 of the literary world’s greatest detectives, super sleuths, and bounty hunters face off in a March Madness-style tournament of books to determine which character is truly the greatest detective of them all. Pick up a bracket to fill out at the library downtown or at the Big Sky High School branch during our after school hours, or just vote online every week here: forms.gle/vP8htpoyjzPKtRZe6. Vote beginning March 1 through April 5.

Symphony Kids – Library Concert Series #3

Percussion? What is percussion?? Join the Missoula Symphony at Missoula Public Library and find out. Visit the Level Two Imaginarium March 1 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for this chamber ensemble experience, designed for kids and families, the ARX DUO will perform, and the musicians will talk with kids about the music they play. The audience can sit up close with the musicians to listen to their music and ask questions at the end of the concert.

MakerSpace: Educator Hour with SPARK! Arts

Educators are invited to this free workshop on March 1 at the Missoula Public Library MakerSpace to learn two activities they can take back to their class: making tessellation puzzles with the laser cutter, and cross-stitching pixel art. Educators will also be given an orientation to the Makerspace, where they will learn how they can use the MakerSpace to enhance their classroom activities. Hosted in collaboration with SPARK! Arts Teaching Artist Kate Crouch. Class will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Level One MakerSpace and registration required: eventbrite.com/e/educator-hour-with-spark-arts-tickets-509767176347.

National Youth Art Month First Friday Reception

Hellgate High School and the Missoula Public Library present "Crackerjacks: A Juried High School Show," celebrating youth art month. Visit Level Four of the library on March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. for this First Friday reception. Hellgate art students submitted artwork to be part of this juried show, which will award first, second, and third prizes to original works. Hellgate Jazz Band will provide entertainment for this exciting reception! Join us for a night of art and music, or stop by to view art and winners on display through March.

Sound Art in the Makerspace: Piezoelectricity, DIY Microphones, and Intentional Listening

In this free two-part workshop at Missoula Public Library, middle school-aged students will take a journey through sound waves with SPARK! Arts Teaching Artist Jesse Blumenthal. Using cardboard, wires, and thin slices of crystals we will construct our own sound-generating sculptures with which to explore our sonic environments. Resulting works can be used as DIY microphones for your device, sound triggers for guitar pedals, or "noise toys" for fun times! The first part of this program is March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Level One MakerSpace. Registration required at: eventbrite.com/e/piezoelectricity-diy-microphones-and-intentional-listening-tickets-508239336537.