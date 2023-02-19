Holiday Closure

The Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day.

Book Club Books Giveaway

Already in a book group? Thinking about starting one? The Friends of Missoula Public Library is offering free books to community book clubs this month in honor of National Library Lovers Month! Come to any of the Library Lovers events during February, or visit the display in the Level One Marketplace to pick out your next book club titles. Each bag has 10 copies of a title, the books are in new condition, and there are multiple titles to select from. Choose one bag or several and thank you for your love of libraries! Bags available while supplies last.

Puzzle Exchange at MPL

Calling all jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts! Did you know Missoula Public Library has a puzzle exchange? We do indeed and we invite you to leave a puzzle or take a puzzle anytime you need a new challenge for your kitchen table. The puzzle exchange is located near the gaming area on the first level of the library. No library card required, but while you’re here, you might as well sign up for a card too!

Wednesdays with the Mayor

Join Mayor Jordan Hess at Missoula Public Library for in-person discussions of current affairs and answers to your questions on all topics to do with city governance from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month in a relaxed setting on the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. Visit the city’s website closer to the event to see the topic of the month at ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. All are welcome! Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook or YouTube. During the meeting you may also phone us with questions at 406-552-6002. To watch later, go to YouTube, search for MCAT TV and enter "Wednesdays with the Mayor" in the channel search bar. The next Wednesdays with the Mayor is Feb. 22.

Montana Racial Equity Project Book Club

Missoula Public Library sponsors The Montana Racial Equity Project’s Book Club in Missoula. In honor of Black History Month, on Feb. 22 we will be discussing “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” by Tiya Miles. Join us in the Level Three Ellingson Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Based on availability you may be able to place holds on Book Club titles through the library's online catalog, but often will need to purchase your own copy. Local bookstores Fact & Fiction in Missoula factandfictionbooks.com/ and Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton chapter1bookstore.com/ sell Book Club selections at a discount to participants.

Reading selections include mainly nonfiction titles about social justice, equity, and issues affecting historically marginalized, disenfranchised, and oppressed individuals or communities.

Lego Club

Build to your heart’s content this Friday afternoon at Missoula Public Library. Drop by the Imaginarium anytime between 2:30 to 5 p.m. and create fantastic Lego structures!

4HistoryBuffs: Mike Mansfield - How the Legacy of Montana’s Greatest Statesman Can Support Our Democracy with Deena Mansour

Calling all history enthusiasts! 4HistoryBuffs is held on the last open Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Missoula Public Library in the level four Cooper Room. Join guest speakers for lively and entertaining presentations of historical interest. The Feb. 24 program is “Mike Mansfield – How the Legacy of Montana’s Greatest Statesman Can Support Our Democracy with Deena Mansour.” In a life spanning nearly a century, Montana’s Mike Mansfield left enduring marks on our state, the nation, and the world. Deena Mansour, the executive director of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center, will discuss the center’s work to honor the Mansfield legacy, and how Montanans can work together to support the core values of our democracy that Mansfield exemplified so well.

National Library Lovers Month at MPL: Book Clubbers’ Soirée

Book Clubs from across Missoula are invited to join Missoula Public Library for the mother of all book club gatherings! Join us on Feb. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the level four Cooper Room for this free event headlined by novelist Deirdre McNamer (My Russian, Aviary, et al). McNamer has written for The New Yorker and The New York Times Book Review, and was a recipient of the Montana Governor’s Award for the Arts in 2022. The soiree will also feature MPL resources for clubs, tips for facilitating difficult discussions, and a book club-oriented book fair. This event is part of MPL’s celebration of National Library Lovers Month.

The Nevers, created by Joss Whedon

2021, HBO Original Series

TV NEVER, S #1, PT. 1

Here’s a brand new series that really grabbed me. Since much of the fun is discovering the intricate plot and timeline, I’m going to skimp on specifics. We’re plopped into wonderfully grimy Victorian London, where a montage of gritty scenes are interrupted by everyone looking at the sky. Whatever was up there endowed certain people (the “Touched”) with a novel array of unusual powers — many of them not the classic superpowers. The Touched end up in an orphanage run and protected by tough and troubled Amalia and patient, inventive Penance, and persecuted by the misogynist patriarchy of the era. And that’s just part of an occasionally baffling but entrancing (for me anyway) ultra-intricate plotline. It’s high-stakes sci-fi/steampunk drama with fantastically detailed sets and complex, compelling characters. The acting is solid, the writing is sharp and witty (even after Whedon left the show), and you’re sure to find many favorites among the quirky abilities and strong personalities.

Reviewed by Dana McMurray