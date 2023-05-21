YMCA Yoga at the Library

Missoula Public Library is thrilled to partner with Missoula Family YMCA to offer free yoga at the library! Focus on basic yoga postures, alignment principles, and breathing techniques that help balance, strengthen, and stretch the body. This class is recommended for those wishing to strengthen the foundation of their practice, or who simply want an ongoing practice in harmony with their level of strength, balance and flexibility. Join us on May 21 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four for this program. Space is limited to 25 participants. This class is first come, first served. Participants must sign in on the day of the class; class sign up list will be posted by 12:30 p.m. outside of Cooper Room A on Level Four. Participants must sign a liability waiver prior to class by downloading and printing it or by signing a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here https://tinyurl.com/2994wjww. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided. For more information email Sarah at svelk@missoulapubliclibrary.org.

Frenchtown Library: World Cinema

Come to the Frenchtown High School Auditorium for an evening of world cinema. On May 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. the library will be showing, Taste of Cherry directed by Abbas Kiarostami. This film will be presented in Persian/Farsi with English subtitles. The Frenchtown Library is located at Frenchtown High School on 17620 Frontage Road.

Read with therapy dogs

Certified Therapy dogs are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library. Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on May 23 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Organizing Your Genealogy Research Webinar

Interested in discovering more about your family history? Join us on May 24 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library for a Legacy Family Tree webinar about Organizing Your Genealogy Research, presented by Billie Fogarty.

Families First Learning Lab: Family Fun Night at the Library

On May 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library Families First Learning Lab will provide a night of parent-led activities for families to encourage spending time together and promote development.

MakerSpace: Tinkercad Workshop - Making Stencils

Come to the Makerspace on May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Level One of the library to design and 3D print a stencil. All ages are invited to learn how to use Tinkercad 3D design software to easily create a 3D object file. Your finished design will then be 3D printed using the Makerspace’s 3D printers. This event is free and no experience is necessary.

Wednesdays with the Mayor

All are welcome to join Mayor Jordan Hess for in-person discussions of current affairs and answers to your questions on all topics to do with City governance on May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. During the meeting, you may call us with questions at 406-552-6002. Visit the City’s website for the topic of the month ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Montana Racial Equity Project Book Club

Missoula Public Library sponsors The Montana Racial Equity Project’s Book Club in Missoula. On May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Ellingson Room on Level Three of the library the group will discuss, The Mountains Sing by Nguyen Phan Que Mai. Based on availability you may be able to place holds on Book Club titles through the library's online catalog, but often will need to purchase your own copy. Local bookstores Fact & Fiction in Missoula (factandfictionbooks.com/) and Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton (chapter1bookstore.com/) sell Book Club selections at a discount to participants.

Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member during our drop-in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Come to the Level Three Ellingson Room on May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served.

Missoula Public Library Notice of Holiday Closures

Missoula Public Library and its branches will be closed on May 28 and May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.