Shelflife: Community cooking at the library

15th Annual Missoula Writes

Missoula Writes 15th Annual Writing Contest — do you have the write stuff? Missoula Public Library's annual writing contest accepts fiction, non-fiction and poetry submissions Jan. 9 through Feb. 19. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category and in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19+. This year you will have an opportunity to workshop your entry with local authors prior to submission. Full contest rules, details, and submission link will be available on Jan. 9. To submit your work visit: missoulapubliclibrary.submittable.com/submit.

Newspapers in Genealogy Research

Obits and articles and gossip, oh my! Learn to use newspapers in genealogy research at Missoula Public Library’s next genealogy class. Held on Jan. 9 in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Missoula Job Service Classes

This week Missoula Public Library offers two Missoula Job Service classes. First on Jan. 9 is a Job Search and Resume Workshop. An in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. This workshop includes how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out. This is where to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and secure an interview with the job you want. No registration required. Also on Jan. 12 we will offer a Resume Office Hours. Work directly with workforce consultants from Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume, edit your cover letter, and focus your job search. Registration required. Call 721-2665 or email crystalk@missoula.lib.mt.us to register. Participants will need to bring their resume or cover letter on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop. Both classes take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library.

Memory Café: Find Your Rhythm with the Drum Brothers

Missoula Public Library’s “Memory Café” is a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members and occurs on the second Tuesday of every month. The next café is Jan. 10 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room. This month find your rhythm as Drum Brothers leads us in a fun and interactive drumming session.

Community Cooking @ the Library: Butternut Squash Soup

Join Missoula Public Library in the Level Three Demo Kitchen, on Jan. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with Missoula Co./MSU Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, Kelly Moore. Kelly shows us how to make a hearty and warming butternut squash soup perfect for chilly winter days! One topic will be covered monthly, presented on the second Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s demonstration kitchen.

Democracy Project: Montana’s Changing Political Landscape with Mike Dennison

The Democracy Project and Humanities Montana are pleased to host a Missoula Public Library teen-led civic engagement program with a lecture from host Mike Dennison. Participating teens will also share information about what they are currently working on. Join in the discussion on Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, participants can expect to start with breath work, transition into mindful movement, settle in for a yoga nidra meditation, and finish with some gratitude. Kristen’s teaching style is a mix of techniques involving poses from hatha, restorative, gentle yoga, and yoga nidra meditation that is about being present in your body and noting how you feel. Class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Kristen is also certified through the Veteran’s Yoga Project in Mindful Resilience Yoga to teach in a trauma-informed manner.

Space is limited and online registration is required. Register online at registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Tech Connect: Android Basics

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member to learn all about your Android device in this Tech Connect class on Jan. 12 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four. This class is for those who have a new Android mobile device (smartphone or tablet), or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely.

World Wide Cinema

World Wide Cinema is Missoula Public Library’s free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films. Jan. 13 the film is “Cocoon” from Germany. It’s a tale of the many metamorphoses of a young woman, depicting teenage sexual desire and life in the city during one scorching summer in Berlin. Running time is 95 minutes. All films are shown in the original language with English subtitles. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library, late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked.