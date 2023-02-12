15th Annual Missoula Writes Continues

Missoula Writes 15th Annual Writing Contest — do you have the write stuff? Missoula Public Library's annual writing contest accepts fiction, non-fiction and poetry submissions through Feb. 19. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category and in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19+. This year you will have an opportunity to workshop your entry with local authors prior to submission. To submit your work visit missoulapubliclibrary.submittable.com/submit.

Book Club Books Giveaway

Already in a book group? Thinking about starting one? The Friends of Missoula Public Library is offering free books to community book clubs this month in honor of National Library Lovers Month! Come to any of the Library Lovers events during February, or visit the display in the Level Three Demo Kitchen to pick out your next book club titles. Each bag has 10 copies of a title, the books are in new condition, and there are multiple titles to select from. Choose one bag or several and thank you for your love of libraries! Bags available while supplies last.

Beyond BMDs — Adding Life to Your Family History

There's more to your ancestors than their births, marriages and deaths. Learn how to add interesting details to your family history in this Missoula Public Library genealogy class on Feb. 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four.

Job Service — Job Search and Resume Workshop

Join Missoula Job Service at Missoula Public Library for a “Job Search and Resume Workshop” on Feb. 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. This class is an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. This workshop includes how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out. This is where to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and secure an interview with the job you want. No registration required.

Buffalo Soldiers: The 25th Infantry Regiment Bicycle Corps

Join Missoula Public Library Feb. 13 for a presentation by the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula on the "Iron Riders," a unit of African-American soldiers tasked with testing the military potential of the new bicycle, in honor of Black History Month. Presentation is 6 to 7 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library.

Memory Café: Montana’s Natural Wonders

Memory Café is Missoula Public Library’s safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members. On Feb. 14 explore Montana's natural wonders with the Montana Natural History Center from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room.

Community Cooking @ the Library: Chocolate, Chocolate, and more Chocolate

You can never go wrong with chocolate! Join Missoula Public Library in the Level Three Demo Kitchen, on Feb. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with Missoula Co./MSU Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, Kelly Moore. Kelly will demonstrate how to make three decadent treats on Valentine’s Day.

Fossils Rock! Lecture Series: A Guide to Ice Age Montana

Winter is here...but not like it was during the Pleistocene Epoch. Join Missoula Public Library on Feb. 15 as we travel back over 10,000 years to meet the Ice Age animals that roamed Montana and to learn about the environment they lived in. We'll also dig into the geology of the Flathead Valley to find out how ice shaped the modern landscape. Program is 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library.

Tech Connect: eBooks and Audiobooks

Learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks for free with your Missoula Public Library card using a variety of mobile devices. On Feb. 16, come to Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. for this tech class. Bring your own device, or try out one of the library's devices before buying your own. A variety of tablets, smartphones, Kindles, and other E-readers will be on hand for use during the class.

You're an Engineer

Build and create with oversized Building Blocks and Missoula Public Library’s Rig-a-ma-Jig at the next “You’re an Engineer” program on Feb. 16. The Rig-a-ma-Jig is a set of wooden planks with pulleys, oversized nuts and bolts, and screws. Come to the Level Two Imaginarium from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and enjoy your own free building time or join in our building challenges.

Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a library staff member during Missoula Public Library’s drop in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Bring your own device, or use a library laptop. The next Tech Time is Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Level Three Ellingson Room. No appointment required, first come, first served.

Pop-Up Library

Missoula Public Library and All Under One Roof Partners Pop-Up brings services to you in exciting locations. Connect with your local library on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Southgate Mall in Missoula from 1 to 3 p.m. Get a library card, check out and return library materials, participate in an activity, and discover something new with your Missoula community.