Shelflife: Holiday closures at the library

Missoula Public Library will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 for the Christmas Holiday. We are also closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2 for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Please note that the library is participating in Missoula on Main on Dec. 31 and will be open to activities associated with that event. All other library services will be limited to self-service

Thank you community members for your support and for making the Missoula Public Library a place where we thrive together. Our whole team (Downtown, Big Sky, Frenchtown, Lolo, Potomac, Seeley Lake, and Swan Valley) wishes you joy and happiness during this holiday season. We look forward to new achievements and connection in the upcoming year. Let’s take care of each other! Happy New Year.

Spirit of Giving at MPL

Remember those in need this holiday season with Missoula Public Library’s Giving Tree and ToileTree. Dec. 1 through 31, grab a tag from our Giving Tree to provide needed resources to a local organization or help us adorn our ToileTree with travel-sized toiletries to benefit local shelters. Thanks to our MPL Yarns group for creating personal care kits with handmade gifts!

Tuesday Yoga @ the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, participants can expect to start with breath work, transition into mindful movement, settle in for a yoga nidra meditation, and finish with some gratitude. Kristen’s teaching style is a mix of techniques involving poses from hatha, restorative, gentle yoga, and yoga nidra meditation that is about being present in your body and noting how you feel. Class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Kristen is also certified through the Veteran’s Yoga Project in Mindful Resilience Yoga to teach in a trauma-informed manner.

Space is limited and online registration is required. Register online at https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here https://tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Missoula Reads 2022 Deadline

Completed 2022 reading logs are due by 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. Fabulous prizes will be awarded soon.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for a drop-in Lego Club in the Level Two Imaginarium. Stop by anytime between 2:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday to create fantastic Lego structures.

Missoula on Main: All Under One Roof Partner Events

Missoula Public Library and our All Under One Roof partners (spectrUM Discovery Area, Missoula’s Community Media Resource (MCAT), UM Living Lab, and Families First Learning Lab) celebrate Missoula on Main (formerly First Night). ARTS Missoula presents this celebration of arts and cultures on New Year’s Eve, now in its 29th year! Join us for tons of fun for all ages from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. For full details on all Missoula on Main events happening in the library and around the community visit ARTS Missoula’s event website MissoulaOnMain.org. Library services will be limited to self-service resources during this event. The All Under One Roof Partner Events are:

UM Living Lab

Location: Level One 12 to 4 p.m.

Ring in the new year with a kids’ + family dance party at the UM Living Lab. Music, limbo, and wishes for the New Year!

MCAT

Location: Level One 12 to 5 p.m.

MCAT offers free a personal recorded palm reading to learn the secrets of the New Year before they even happen. If you are not in the mood for a spoiler alert, we will also have glamorous backdrops for your selfie pictures and take-away flash cards with New Year traditions of different cultures from around the world.

spectrUM Discovery Area

Location: Level Two 12 to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Missoula on Main with spectrUM Discovery Area on New Year’s Eve! We’ll be bringing in the New Year with our favorite science experiments.

Families First Learning Lab

Location: Level Two 12 to 5 p.m.

Join Families First Learning Lab for cookie and apron decorating, a gratitude workshop for parents and kids, and extra exhibits on the 2nd floor.

MPL – MakerSpace

Location: Level One MakerSpace & Level Two Art Box 12 to 5 p.m.

Be kind, Missoula! Help keep Missoula kind by performing shining acts of kindness. Laser cut a star or snowflake ornament in our Makerspace, then decorate it with a creative act of kindness in the art box to take home or leave for someone else to take from our “kindness garland” to complete. Pick up new acts of kindness and share a pic of you completing your act on the library’s social media throughout January.

MPL – Demonstration Kitchen

Location: Level Three 12 to 5 p.m.

Come press apples and make delicious homemade apple cider in our demo kitchen! Then create your own make-and-take mulled cider spice blend or follow one of our recipes.