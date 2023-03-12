Irish Dancing

Join dancers from the Caroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing for a St. Patrick's Day performance followed by an introductory dance lesson March 12 at Missoula Public Library. This program, appropriate for all ages, will take place in the library’s Level Two Imaginarium from 1 to 2 p.m. The Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing was founded in 2016 by Lauren Carroll-Bolger. Lauren and her fellow instructors aim to foster community, friendship, teamwork, confidence, and discipline through the teaching of traditional, artistic, and competitive styles of Irish dancing. For more information visit chirishdance.com/.

Model mMatzah Bakery with Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula

Missoula Public Library is pleased to again partner with the Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula to offer their engaging program "The Model Matzah Bakery." Join Rochi and Rabbi Chezky Vogel on March 12 for this fun and educational event where participants can dress in baker's hats and experience the 18-minute journey of the matzah, from threshing and winnowing the wheat stalks to watching their fresh matzah pop right out of the oven. Join us in the Level Three Demo Kitchen at either 1:30 or 3 p.m. This hands-on program is guaranteed to provide an interesting peek into a culture some may not have heard much about and strengthen our community's unity through diversity. Space is limited in the two demonstration sessions and registration is required. Register here https://MatzaatMPL.eventbrite.com.

Classes, classes and more classes! At your Missoula Public Library

• Genealogy for the Absolute Beginner, March 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Registration required: eventbrite.com/e/511931038517

• Job Service – Job Search and Resume Workshop, March 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Tech Connect: eBooks and Audiobooks, March 16 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

• Missoula Job Service: Resume Office Hours, March 16 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Registration required, call or email to register: 721-2665 or crystalk@missoulapubliclibrary.org.

• Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL, March 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Memory Café: Celtic Music with Garden City Strings

Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café is a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members held the second Tuesday of every month. March 14, join us in the Level Four Cooper Room from 2 to 3 p.m. to sing, hum, or tap along to some Celtic tunes played by Garden City Strings in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Community Cooking @ the Library: Traditional Irish Colcannon

Join Missoula Public Library in the Level Three Demo Kitchen, on March 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with Missoula Co./MSU Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, Kelly Moore. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Kelly celebrates the humble spud with traditional Irish colcannon. Community Cooking at the Library classes take place September through May on the second Tuesday of each month. Classes are recorded and available for later viewing on the library’s YouTube channel.

"Selling blood to make ends meet: Economic Inequality in America - Blood Money" with Kathleen McLaughlin

Join author and journalist Kathleen McLaughlin and news correspondent Maritsa Georgiou at Missoula Public Library for a discussion about McLaughlin’s new book, "Blood Money." This discussion will take place in the Level Four Cooper Room on March 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. "Blood Money" follows McLaughlin’s decade-long mission to learn the full story of where her medicine for a rare auto-immune disorder comes from. She travels the United States in search of the truth about human blood plasma and learns that 20 million Americans each year sell their plasma for profit — a human-derived commodity extracted inside our borders to be processed and packaged for retail across the globe. Their discussion will center on how this global business exploits economic inequality, with a particular focus on Montana and the Mountain West, and aim to engage attendees in a conversation about solutions. For information about the speakers visit: https://tinyurl.com/w89b7ers.

Fossils Rock! Lecture Series: Under the Sea 325 MYA - Montana’s Bear Gulch Limestone

Join Missoula Public Library on March 15 for the next Fossils Rock! Lecture, “Under the Sea 325 MYA – Montana’s Bear Gulch Limestone.” The fossils found in the Bear Gulch Limestone are phenomenally well preserved. From coelacanths and sharks to worms and shrimp, plus a mysterious animal that is still unidentified – the Bear Gulch fauna provides an almost perfect snapshot of life in Montana roughly 325 million years ago. This program takes place in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

First Reads: "The Christians" by Lucas Hnath

Missoula Public Library is proud to host the Montana Repertory Theatre for First Reads, a four-part staged reading series. If you’re a theatre lover, if you want to be the first to hear the plays the Rep is considering, or even if you just enjoy audiobooks or radio plays, you don’t want to miss this program! March 18 enjoy, The Christians by Lucas Hnath. Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul’s church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration, but Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church’s belief. A big-little play about faith in America — and the trouble with changing your mind. Join us in the Level Four Cooper Room from 2 to 4 p.m.