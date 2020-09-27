Shelflife: Join Dungeons & Dragons guilds

Are you stuck at home, yearning to satisfy your appetite for adventure? If so, you can satiate that need by joining others for an online game of Dungeons & Dragons.
Starting this week, the Missoula Public Library will be offering online Dungeons & Dragons game play for teens aged 12-17. This teen Dungeons & Dragons guild will occur on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. and will then occur every two weeks.
An adult Dungeons & Dragons guild for those ages 18 and older will begin the following week on Friday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. and will then occur every two weeks thereafter.
Beginners are welcome, but each guild is limited to eight participants per session. All participants will need free accounts on dndbeyond.com, roll20.net, and Discord in order to join our virtual world. If you are interested in joining the teen or adult guild, please contact Brian at bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us and we can help you get started.
Curbside holds pickup
Curbside service pickup of library material holds is still available for patrons each week at the new Missoula Public Library building.
This service occurs Mondays through Thursdays from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. each of those days.
The location to pick up your holds is at a drive-through at the new library, which is located on Jefferson Street, on the east side of the new library building.
In accordance with local COVID-19 directives, upon arriving at the drive-through location, patrons are asked to call 541-8855 to arrange pickup of their available items. If driving, library patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles.
The library also asks that patrons return library materials to the library’s book drops at the old library building at 301 E. Main St., as well as at the Barnes & Noble and Pattee Creek Market book drops. Books can also be returned to MPL’s branch libraries.
Please note that once items are returned, they will have to be quarantined for a number days before they are checked into your account due to COVID-19 safety protocols. No fines will be accrued on your account during that time. For further updates about curbside service and the library, please visit missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Curbside service is also available to patrons in the greater Missoula area at all of MPL’s branches, except for our mobile W.O.W. (Web on Wheels) Bus, which is not operating at this time. Please visit the MPL branches page at missoulapubliclibrary.org/list-branches for further information about curbside service at our branches.
Online resources
Although the library is still closed to the public, patrons can still find plenty of opportunities for cultural and intellectual engagement with our collection of online resources and databases, which can be found on our website at missoulapubliclibrary.org/resources.
One such resource includes Flipster, which offers digital versions of a select number of magazines that can be viewed with a web browser, or through an app for your iPad or Android tablet. A total of 45 magazines are available to read through Flipster, and include popular periodicals such as The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, This Old House, Cosmopolitan, Runner’s World, Popular Science, Outside, National Geographic, and Newsweek Global.
Another resource to explore includes Mango Languages, which is an online language-learning system that teaches conversation skills for over 40 languages including ESL courses. Some of the languages you can learn with Mango Languages include Arabic, German, Indonesian, Thai, Igbo, Tuvan, Swahili, and many more.
Staff Reviews
“Kingdom Come” by Mark Waid, illustrated by Alex Ross (DC Comics, 1997) Call Number: GL WAID
This is an older graphic novel, but I wanted to share it to show that, even years ago, DC was mounting strong challenges to the psychological and political sophistication of the Marvel universe.
Years after Superman abandoned his earthly mission because of a massive catastrophe, super powered vigilantes are wreaking chaos across America, doing as much harm as good. Wonder Woman convinces Superman to return and reunite other aged superheroes. The political complexities are well-drawn and almost too complex. And the illustrations are definitely too complex, mirroring well the chaos of powers, motivations, and alliances, but making it difficult to visually grasp what’s actually happening on many pages.
The storytelling motif is that an innocent preacher is led by a mysterious astral being to witness, recount, and ponder on the ethics of superheroes controlling the world in order to protect it. One cool aspect is that many superheroes have visibly aged and even become infirm — Superman has graying temples and Batman wears a strange steel prostheses around his torso.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.