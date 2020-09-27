Shelflife: Join Dungeons & Dragons guilds

The location to pick up your holds is at a drive-through at the new library, which is located on Jefferson Street, on the east side of the new library building.

In accordance with local COVID-19 directives, upon arriving at the drive-through location, patrons are asked to call 541-8855 to arrange pickup of their available items. If driving, library patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles.

The library also asks that patrons return library materials to the library’s book drops at the old library building at 301 E. Main St., as well as at the Barnes & Noble and Pattee Creek Market book drops. Books can also be returned to MPL’s branch libraries.

Please note that once items are returned, they will have to be quarantined for a number days before they are checked into your account due to COVID-19 safety protocols. No fines will be accrued on your account during that time. For further updates about curbside service and the library, please visit missoulapubliclibrary.org.