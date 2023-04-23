YMCA Yoga at the Library

Missoula Public Library is thrilled to partner with Missoula Family YMCA to offer free yoga at the library. Focus on basic yoga postures, alignment principles and breathing techniques that help balance, strengthen and stretch the body. This class is recommended for those wishing to strengthen the foundation of their practice, or who simply want an ongoing practice in harmony with their level of strength, balance and flexibility. Join us on April 23 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four for this program. Space is limited to 25 participants. This class is first come, first served. Participants must sign in on the day of the class; class sign up list will be posted by 12:30 p.m. outside of Cooper Room A on Level Four. Participants must sign a liability waiver prior to class by downloading and printing it or by signing a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here https://tinyurl.com/2994wjww. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided. For more information email Sarah at svelk@missoulapubliclibrary.org.

Nature's Temples: Old-Growth Forests with Dr. Joan Maloof

Join author and founder of the Old-Growth Forest Network, Joan Maloof, for this presentation on her work and her recently revised and expanded book "Nature's Temples: A Natural History of Old-Growth Forests." The Old-Growth Forest Network connects people with nature by creating a national network of protected, publicly accessible forests. Dr. Maloof wrote this book in response to the idea that “forests need to be managed to be healthy.” Dr. Maloof’s research shows unmanaged forests have the largest and oldest trees as well as more mushrooms, wildflowers, salamanders and moss species. Enjoy this presentation on April 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. Let’s get together to talk about ancient forests and what can be done to save them.

Read with dogs

Certified therapy dogs are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library. Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on April 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Open AIR Artists in Residency at Missoula Public Library: Aspen and Cameron Decker

On April 25 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library, join us for riveting presentations by artists Aspen and Cameron Decker. This program will be followed by refreshments and a chance to mingle and meet the artist. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is optional but appreciated at: https://form.jotform.com/230945289645165.

Wednesdays with the Mayor

All are welcome to join Mayor Jordan Hess for in-person discussions of current affairs and answers to your questions on all topics to do with City governance on April 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. During the meeting, you may call us with questions at 406-552-6002. Visit the City’s website for the topic of the month ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Missoula Public Library Tech Connect: eBooks and Audiobooks

Learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks for free with your library card using a variety of mobile devices. This class is held on April 27 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. Bring your own device, or try out one of the library's devices before buying your own. A variety of tablets, smartphones, Kindles, and other E-readers will be on hand for use during the class.

Marc Cameron Reading

On April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library, bestselling author of the Tom Clancy Jack Ryan novels and former U.S. Marshal, Marc Cameron, will read from his new novel "Breakneck," the latest book in his Arliss Cutter mystery series. Set in Alaska, and described as wilderness noir, this atmospheric series sweeps from the frigid waters of Anchorage to the banks of the Arctic Ocean, and draws from Cameron’s many years of firsthand experience in the Marshal Service. Marc Cameron is a native of Texas and has spent over three decades in law enforcement. He is the award-winning author of the Arliss Cutter and Jericho Quinn series, as well as the Tom Clancy Jack Ryan books. He has served as a uniformed police officer, a mounted police officer, and a detective, before joining the U.S. Marshals. His work has taken him from Alaska to Mexico and to points in between. Presently he lives in Alaska with his wife and his BMW motorcycle.

4HistoryBuffs: Tour Through Time

On April 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four on the library, UM Paleontologist Kallie Moore gives us a quick history of the evolution of life on Earth. We'll start with the first evidence of life around 4 billion years ago and work our way up to the most recent Ice Age that ended about 12,000 years ago. This program is a Missoula Public Library 4HistoryBuffs presentation as well as part of our Fossils Rock! Lecture Series.