The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as, enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Memory Café: Game On!

Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café is a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members. On June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library it’s Game On! Let's have some fun together with a variety of board games, lawn games, puzzles and laughter.

Summer Learning Program: Plant a Pollinator Garden

This wonderful Summer Learning Program event will teach kids all about pollinators! Participants will have the opportunity to make seed bombs and help plant a pollinator garden on the Level Two balcony. This program is held on June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library.

Become a Community Naturalist: Invasive Species and Citizen Science

As part of MPL’s Summer Learning Program, All Together Now, we’re teaming up with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to offer this series of courses for adults and teens. Nature-centered programs are often restricted to children or are accessible only through higher education, however, conservation and continued public access to nature depends on community action and community science. Through this program, we hope to empower community members to protect their local wild spaces and serve as educators themselves for others in our community. Earn your certificate of completion by attending all sessions over the summer! Separate topics are covered each second and Third Tuesday evenings of June, July and August. The first session covers Invasive Species and Citizen Science and is held on June 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. For session dates and topics please visit our website at tinyurl.com/communitynaturalist.

Surviving and Thriving: Perpetuating Oral Tradition

As part of MPL’s Summer Learning Program, All Together Now, Salish leader Shelly Fyant and Rabbi Mark Kula will present on how they connect to the traditional essence of their people and feel actively connected to previous generations through the enduring power of oral tradition. They will discuss what it means to ingrain oral tradition in their communities intergenerationally, and to trust the organic shifts that preserve its vitality. Fyant and Kula are motivated to provide this opportunity for the Missoula community by a shared curiosity, a desire to coexist with mutual understanding, to be active listeners and to hold space for one another, and to build personal relationships that create a foundation of respect and trust. This presentation is held on June 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. The accompanying discussion will be moderated by Thomas McClure, Director of Health Promotions and Lida Running Crane, NCC LCPC LAC Counselor, both of All Nations Health Center. Many thanks to our program partners, All Nations Health Center and Zootown Jews.

Girls Who Code Club

Kids and teens of any experience level are invited to join the Girls Who Code club, where they will not only learn to code with games and engaging lesson plans, they will also join an international network of coding professionals and other computer scientists. This coding club is open to all genders and takes place every Thursday this summer. Groups are divided into groups of third through fifth graders and sixth through 12th graders. Participants may pre-register by creating an account at girlswhocode.com, or may register at their first meeting by bringing a valid email address. The next club meeting will take place on June 15 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library.

Missoula Pride: Business Ally Panel Discussion

What does it mean for your business to be a truly supportive and authentic ally to LGBTQIA2S+ and BIPOC community members? On June 17 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library, join leaders of local businesses for this discussion exploring strategies, lessons learned, and examples for implementing successful inclusivity practices into business models.

Missoula Pride: Queer Communities in Confinement Panel Discussion and Q&A

BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S+ people are disproportionately represented in the confinement system not only nationwide, but here in Missoula. This program is held on June 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. This panel discussion strives to center the queer youth erased by that system, especially in Montana. Panelist Leo Thompson (she/they) is a Two-Spirit Yoeme woman with a bachelor's degree in English Literature and a master's degree in Indigenous education.