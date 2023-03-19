Drop-in Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for a drop-in Lego Club in the Level Two Imaginarium. Stop by anytime between 2:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday to create fantastic Lego structures.

Mycoremediation: How Mushrooms Digest Toxic Waste into Possibility

Islands of plastic. Mine tailings. Nuclear waste. What happens to the most toxic human-made messes? Come to Missoula Public Library and learn from local mycologists and restoration ecologists about how mushrooms are helping break down the most inhospitable sludge into life-giving soil and water. Join Cliff Bradley, Mark Vander Meer, and Egan Jankowski-Bradley on March 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library for this discussion. They will walk us through what mycoremediation is, how it works, projects that are underway (both in Montana and beyond), and what opportunities are possible in this fungal partnership. Come with questions, stay for answers! For more information about the speakers visit: https://tinyurl.com/4n2t9js3.

Montana Racial Equity Project Book Club

Missoula Public Library sponsors The Montana Racial Equity Project’s Book Club in Missoula. March 21 we will discuss Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions by Francesca T. Royster. IMPORTANT NOTE: For March’s meeting we will join the MTREP’s online book club for a special discussion with the author. This meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom only. Email Sarah at svelk@missoulapubliclibrary.org by March 20 for Zoom info or visit the MTREP’s event calendar in March to register at themtrep.org/events.html/calendar/2023/3. Based on availability you may be able to place holds on Book Club titles through the library's online catalog, but often will need to purchase your own copy. Local bookstores Fact & Fiction in Missoula (factandfictionbooks.com/) and Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton (chapter1bookstore.com/) sell Book Club selections at a discount to participants.

Wednesdays with the Mayor

Join Mayor Jordan Hess at Missoula Public Library for in-person discussions of current affairs and answers to your questions on all topics to do with City governance on the fourth Wednesdays of each month in a relaxed setting on the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library. The next discussion is March 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. During the meeting, you may call us with questions at 552-6002. Visit the City’s website closer to the event to see the topic of the month ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. All are welcome. Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook or YouTube. To watch later, go to YouTube, search for MCAT TV and enter Wednesdays with the mayor in the channel search bar.

Fossils Rock! Lecture Series: How to Be a Paleontologist

Are you a Paleo Nerd? Want to grow up and be a paleontologist? Come find out about the many ways of being a paleontologist at Missoula Public Library! Join us March 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Level Two Imaginarium. This program is for kids ages 8 to 13. Our presenter, Kallie Moore, will also discuss her new book, Tales of the Prehistoric World.

Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Friends of Missoula Public Library is hosting an upcoming bag sale on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 from 12 to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. On Sunday, all books from 2 to 4 p.m. will be free! Shoppers will purchase a bag for $5, and then fill it up with books and other items of their choice. What a deal! The sale will feature plenty of non-fiction books, fiction books, some children’s books, some AV, and much more. Some items are old library items and will have library markings.

Five Valleys Seed Library Seed Swap

Learn about seeds and gardening at your library when Missoula Public Library hosts the annual Five Valleys Seed Library Seed Swap. Join in on the fun March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. The event will include a variety of gardening resources from local experts and vendors, including free seeds available for you to take home. Seeds to trade or share are welcome; bring your saved seed from last year’s harvest to help keep this awesome program going. In addition to the seed swap there will be kids’ activities and two free mini-workshops. We have two wonderful speakers lined up for the Seed Swap. Elizabeth Swank of the Crow Nation, will speak about the Montana Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative. She will also discuss growing traditional native plants for the seeds and distributing seed bundles to the elders across Montana to propagate and use the plants for medicinal purposes. Kareen Erbe from Bozeman, is a garden designer who uses permaculture principles to create sustainable urban food forests. Erbe will discuss ways of incorporating native plants into your garden. Don’t miss the popular House Plant Swap — bring one, take one! You can also bring plant and gardening books to trade. For more information contact Nicole Sullivan at 425-577-0866 or message @missoulaseedlibrary on Facebook.