Shelflife: Library closure Aug. 3-5

Library Closure for Montana Library Association (MLA) Tri-Conference

The Library will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 for the Montana Library Association (MLA) Tri-Conference; and will remain closed Aug. 4 and 5. Level One self-service will be available Aug. 4 and 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. We encourage our summer library users to note this change of hours and service, and plan their upcoming library visits accordingly. This year’s Tri-Conference takes place in downtown Missoula and brings together several hundred library professionals from across Montana, the Pacific Northwest, and the Mountain-Plains region (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, the Dakotas and Wyoming). The conference is a rare professional development opportunity for your local library workers, with the capacity to learn from and share with a wide range of colleagues and experts in the fields of information access and lifelong learning. You can learn more about the mission and work of the Montana Library Association at mtlib.org. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience the above changes might cause to the public. For further information about the temporary closures, please contact the Library at 406-721-2665 or mslaplib@missoula.lib.mt.us.

UM Living Lab: Research Studies for Kids

Children (5 to 8 years old) are invited to participate in research studies at the UM Living Lab located inside Missoula Public Library on Level One. The studies are brief and child-friendly — involving games, play, and questions. Children will receive a small thank you gift. Sign up online here: https://tinyurl.com/mindslab.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for “Lego Club” and build to your heart’s content every Monday in the Imaginarium on Level Two. Drop in anytime on Mondays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to create fantastic Lego structures!

Oceans of Possibilities Summer Learning Program: Garden for Wildlife - Part 2

The National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife program focuses on educating community members on sustainably providing wildlife with food, water, shelter, and space to raise young. On Aug. 2, come to Missoula Public Library to learn about creating a healthy wildlife habitat in your own space as Kassie Robakiewicz from the National Wildlife Foundation teaches us all about shelter and space. We'll read a story that emphasizes the importance of these features, and take part in a fun activity. Program is from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library.

MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting

Learn how to create your own podcast with help from MCAT instructors. MCAT’s podcasting technology can accommodate up to 4 in-person participants with a Bluetooth connection for phone interviews. Individual instruction available after group overview lesson. Registration is required, please register here: https://tinyurl.com/28ssnnvv. MCAT is located inside Missoula Public Library on Level One.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, 4-part yoga postures (breath work, mindful movement, meditation, and gratitude) are practiced to align, strengthen, and promote flexibility in the body. Breathing techniques and meditation are also integrated. Participants can expect an emphasis on simplicity, repetition, and ease of movement. Full-body relaxation and balance are the goals, as we make a full circuit of the body’s range of motion with standing and sitting postures, twists, forward folds, and hip openers. This class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Space is limited and online registration is required. Please register at this link: https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com/.

Participants must wear a mask during this class as well as sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the liability waiver here: https://tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Staff Review

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, by Suzanne Collins

2020, Scholastic Press

YA COLLINS

This prequel came out (like many do these days) after the original trilogy. For those unfamiliar, the main villain in The Hunger Games trilogy is Coriolanus Snow — and a disturbingly crafty and sadistic villain he is. In this prequel, you get to see Snow in his late teen years as he slides from fairly moral and innocent into the evil incarnate that we meet in the trilogy. It’s a fascinating challenge for an author to present a character whose dark future many readers will already know, but still keep him engaging and somewhat sympathetic. (Imagine trying to do that with Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, et al.) I think Collins accomplished that — at least for me, though there may be mixed opinions about how well the final resolution works. The characters are all captivating and well-drawn, and the suspense is terrific in Part 1, where Snow has to mentor a young girl (quickly his love interest) who looks unlikely to survive one of the earliest Hunger Games. So, read the prequel or the trilogy first? I think it can work either way — satisfying but intriguingly different.