Shelflife: Library closures for Labor Day

Missoula Public Library Holiday Closures

Missoula Public Library will be closed Sunday September 4 and Monday September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The library will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday September 6.

Missoula Public Library Seeks Community Feedback

The Missoula Public Library is developing a strategic plan with a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion to help guide our future. We want to gain a better understanding of the opportunities and needs in Missoula County and would like to hear from you! Help us shape the future of MPL by taking this short online survey by Sept 14: surveymonkey.com/r/6XFXBXM.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for Lego Club and build to your heart’s content every Monday and Friday afternoon in the Imaginarium on Level Two. Drop in anytime from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to create fantastic Lego structures! Note that the library will be closed Monday September 5.

MakerSpace: Sewing with Bob Squatch

Join us on September 6 in Missoula Public Library’s MakerSpace to learn to sew with Bob Squatch during our special, sewing-focused open hours. This is a drop-in program held the first Tuesday of every month from 2 to 6 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library.

Oceans of Possibilities Summer Learning Program: Wild and Edible Plants of Missoula - Late Summer Edition

Missoula Public Library’s “Wild and Edible Plants of Missoula – Late Summer Edition” native plant walk is rescheduled as an evening stroll, to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. This program wraps up our Summer Learning Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Join us for this 2-hour native plant walk along Missoula’s Clark Fork River trail. We’ll identify native plants in late summer to learn which ones are edible and even medicinal. Bring a jacket, sunglasses, water, and adequate clothing to be comfortable outside for 2 hours, rain or shine, and meet us in front of the library on Main Street at 6 p.m. Group size is limited, and registration is required. Please register here: https://latesummerplantwalk.eventbrite.com/.

If you have questions or if you previously registered and would like to modify or cancel your tickets please email Sarah at svelk@missoula.lib.mt.us.

Tech Connect: Smartphones for Beginners

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member on September 8 to learn about your phone in this new tech class “Smartphones for Beginners.” This class is for those who have new smartphones and just need the basics for proficient use. Participants are encouraged to bring their smartphone to class. Because of the wide variety of different brands and operating systems of smartphones, the class will cover universal settings and basic functions. Join us in the Blackfoot Board Room on Level Four of the library from 4 to 5 p.m.

World Wide Cinema: Special Re-Imagining Death Installment

As part of Missoula Public Library’s ongoing series with UM’s Humanities Institute, “Re-Imagining Death: Conversations on Dying, Loss, and Grief”, join us on September 9 for a special World Wide Cinema screening and post film discussion of the movie "After Life" from Japan. If you could choose only one memory to hold on to for eternity, what would it be? That’s the question at the heart of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s bittersweet fantasia in which the recently deceased find themselves in a limbo realm where they must select a single cherished moment from their life to be recreated on film for them to take into the next world. Dr. Brian Dowdle will moderate a post-film discussion. Running time is 119 minutes. All films are shown in the original language with English subtitles. World Wide Cinema is MPL’s free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films. Screenings are held the second Friday of each month in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m., late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked.

All Under One Roof: Second Saturday Family Passport Program

On the second Saturday of each month, visit all five of the All Under One Roof partners at the Missoula Public Library for fun for the whole family. This fall, each partner organization will have a special activity exploring Montana’s DNA, from story time, science activities, movie making and more. Take home a prize when you fill your passport by visiting each activity. The drop-in activities for September 10 are:

MCAT: Montana’s DNA Dinosaurs

Location: MCAT Studio Room 120, Level One

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrate Montana‘s DNA with stop animation featuring dinosaurs and a model of the human DNA! Suitable for kids 9 to 13.

Families First Learning Lab: Family Passport Program

Location: Families First Learning Lab, Level Two

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kiddos can participate in activities centered around families and communities in our beautiful state. In addition, participants will receive take-home activities to continue learning about the importance of family.

Story Time: Camping

Location: Art Box, Level Two

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

As part of our Montana DNA theme for the fall, Story Time will be all about CAMPING in our great outdoors.

spectrUM: Strawberry DNA Extraction

Location: spectrUM, Level Two

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

spectrUM will be leading anatomy and DNA themed activities at our Discovery Bench every Second Saturday of the month.

UM Living Lab: DNA Origami

Location: UM Living Lab, Level One

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Second Saturday in the UM Living Lab! Explore the twists, turns, and rules of DNA by creating a 3D origami model. Receive your UM Living Lab stamp and take home a prize when you fill your passport by visiting all five Second Saturday activities.