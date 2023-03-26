spectrUM Discovery Area: Mission2Mars

Through the Mission2Mars program, funded by NASA and administered through The Franklin Institute, spectrUM and partner organizations have hosted over 20 events themed around the Moon in 2022 and so far in 2023. Over the next year, these sites will host 20 more programs focusing on Mars, and in 2024 will again host 20 events focusing on the Moon, Mars and the solar eclipse. This project is in collaboration with Missoula’s astronomy club and the Western Montana Astronomical Association. Events have included everything from moon observing sessions outdoors to making craters and safe solar observing at the library’s Teddy Bear Sleepover. Organizations that are hosting events through this program include the Missoula Public Library and branches, Bitterroot Public Library in Hamilton, Boys and Girls Club of Missoula, Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation, and Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. For more information about the Mission2Mars program visit: mission2mars.fi.edu/.

Missoula Public Library in Your Pocket

The Missoula Public Library mobile app can do it all! The Montana Shared Catalog app can be downloaded to multiple devices. The app makes it easy to use the library from home, at work, or while you are on the go. Users can explore the catalog, place and monitor holds, and manage accounts. You can even use the app to scan and check out items while you are in the library. Search your app store for "Montana Shared Catalog" and download the free app today.

Permaculture with Paul Wheaton: Connecting Industrious Youth with Elderly Landowners

Do you have land, but have no one to bequeath it to? Want land, but can't afford it? Need skills to run your own homestead? SKIP is for you! SKIP (SKills to Inherit Property) is an innovative and ingenious program intended to connect elderly landowners with industrious younger folk. Join Paul Wheaton at Missoula Public Library on March 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room for this program. Paul will explain the entire process from how you go about getting the skills through his SKIP events at Wheaton Labs, or through the DIY method in the Permies.com forums. This could be the answer for anyone who wants to prevent their legacy from being turned into a development and for those who long for a home where the buffalo roam and the deer and antelope play. For more information about Paul visit: tinyurl.com/4j6cw7px.

Selling Blood to Make Ends Meet: Economic Inequality in America - 'Blood Money' with Kathleen McLaughlin

Join author and journalist Kathleen McLaughlin and news correspondent Maritsa Georgiou at Missoula Public Library for a discussion about McLaughlin’s new book, "Blood Money." This discussion will take place in the Level Four Cooper Room on March 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Blood Money follows McLaughlin’s decade-long mission to learn the full story of where her medicine for a rare auto-immune disorder comes from. She travels the United States in search of the truth about human blood plasma and learns that 20 million Americans each year sell their plasma for profit, a human-derived commodity extracted inside our borders to be processed and packaged for retail across the globe. The discussion will center on how this global business exploits economic inequality, with a particular focus on Montana and the Mountain West, and aim to engage attendees in a conversation about solutions. Kathleen McLaughlin is an award-winning journalist with deep roots in Montana and Missoula, who reports and writes about the consequences of economic inequality around the world. For more information about the presenters visit: tinyurl.com/2xjs422v.

Cat Got Your Password: A Wi-Fi Hacking Self-Defense Workshop

Come to Missoula Public Library for this fun and engaging workshop on Wi-Fi cybersecurity led by expert security researcher Kody Kinzie. This beginner-friendly workshop will teach you the basics of Wi-Fi security and provide you with hands-on experience using advanced Wi-Fi hacking techniques. Kinzie will provide expert guidance and feedback throughout the workshop. This program is on March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the library’s MakerSpace. You will also receive a free Wi-Fi Nugget development board upon completion of this workshop. Registration is required at: eventbrite.com/e/cat-got-your-password-a-wi-fi-hacking-self-defense-workshop-tickets-554736851857.

4HistoryBuffs: The Traitors, Part II

Calling all history enthusiasts! 4HistoryBuffs is held on the last open Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Missoula Public Library in the Level Four Cooper Room. Join guest speakers for lively and entertaining presentations of historical interest. The March 31 program is “The Traitors, Part II.” Speaker Larry Mylnechuk will discuss how Aaron Burr and General James Wilkinson almost “undid” the Louisiana Purchase in 1806, and the mysterious death of Meriwether Lewis.

Missoula Public Library Empower Place Collection

Missoula Public Library is proud to offer a collection of books for checkout at Empower Place during their open hours. This collection is for kids of all ages. Starting in April, patrons can come in any time during Empower Place open hours to check out and return books. Empower Place is located at 1720 Wyoming Street in Missoula.

Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member during our drop in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Come to the Level Three Ellingson Room on April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served.