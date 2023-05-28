Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Missoula Public Library and its Branches will be closed on May 28 and May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Patrons can access their account on our website at missoulapubliclibrary.org.

Fossils Rock! Lecture Series: Climate Change in Geologic History

UM paleontologist Kallie Moore invites you to take a closer look at some of the dramatic changes in Earth’s climate during its 4.567-billion-year history, including our current climatic situation. Explore changes such as the oxygenation of the planet and the most recent ice age, as well as a preview into Earth’s possible future. The program is held on May 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library.

All Together Now Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as, enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Summer Learning Program: Pet Food and Toy Drive

Missoula Public Library and Families First Learning Lab are teaming up all summer to collect pet food and pet toys for organizations that help animals in our community. Your food, toys, or cash will be donated to Animeals, Missoula Animal Control, the Humane Society of Western Montana, and other area rescues. From June 1 through Aug. 31 bring donations to library staff or Families First on Level Two during open hours and watch as our donations grow over the summer!

Summer Learning Program: Art Unleashed — A Transformative Community Art Project

Missoula Public Library is thrilled to present a community art project that will unleash the hidden artist within us, transforming our library into a gallery of imagination! We invite everyone, from seasoned artists to enthusiastic beginners, to contribute their unique talents and perspectives to a collective masterpiece. With this project our aim is to foster a sense of belonging, encourage collaboration, and celebrate the diversity of our community. Community members can participate by making a self-portrait and bring it to the library and we will display it on Level Four of the library. Also participants can pick up a puzzle piece at any of our service desks and decorate it in the library or at home. Bring back your creation and we will create a unique work of art as we put all of the pieces back together.

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

Missoula Public Library has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to support people with disabilities that may not be immediately visible, such as autism, dementia, mental health issues or learning difficulties. People can choose to wear a lanyard bearing a sunflower logo as a subtle way of letting others know that they have a non-visible disability and may require additional support, assistance or a bit more time. Ask a Missoula Public Library staff member about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, or for a Sunflower lanyard to wear while you visit the library. Find out more about the Sunflower at hiddendisabilitiesstore.com.

Kids Cook with ChopChop

Taking inspiration from our kid’s magazine ChopChop, learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options you can make at home as a family. This program is held on June 1 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three of the library.

Girls Who Code Club

Kids and teens of any experience level are invited to join the Girls Who Code club, where they will not only learn to code with games and engaging lesson plans, they will also join an international network of coding professionals and other computer scientists. This coding club is open to all genders and takes place every Thursday this summer. Groups are divided into groups of third through fifth graders, and sixth through 12th graders. Participants may pre-register by creating an account at girlswhocode.com, or may register at their first meeting by bringing a valid email address. The first club meeting will take place on June 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library.

Summer Learning Program: Altered Books for Everyone

Turn a discarded book into a work of art. This program is held on June 3 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. This program is for all ages and all books and art materials will be provided. This summer, MPL will team up with the Western Montana Fair with a Creative Reuse arts category for the Fair’s exhibition, Altered Books. Participants can find this category in the Fair’s Exhibitor’s Guide missoulafairgrounds.com/2023-exhibitor-guide under Department 121-Creative Arts, Division B, Creative Reuse, Class 1 — Altered Books. Deadline to submit your Altered Book art in the Fair’s exhibition is Friday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information on Fair entry, please reach out to the Fair Office at 406-258-3259.