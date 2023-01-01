Shelflife: Missoula reads 2023 begins

Missoula Public Library Holiday Closures

Missoula Public Library will be closed Jan. 1 and 2 for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Thank you community members for your support and for making the Missoula Public Library a place where we thrive together. Our whole team (Downtown, Big Sky, Frenchtown, Lolo, Potomac, Seeley Lake, and Swan Valley) wishes you joy and happiness during this holiday season. We look forward to new achievements and connection in the upcoming year. Let’s take care of each other! Happy New Year.

Missoula Reads 2023 Begins

Missoula Public Library’s 7th annual reading challenge begins Jan. 3. Read 50 books this year and win a fabulous prize! Pick up the new category list on the third floor.

AUOR Family Passport Program

Take a trip downtown during the month of January and get to know all five of the All Under One Roof partners at the Missoula Public Library! Explore any of the wonderful programs Families First Learning Lab, spectrUM Discovery Area, Missoula’s Community Media Resource (MCAT), UM Living Lab, and your Missoula Public Library have to offer and get a special stamp in your passport. Take home a prize when you get five unique stamps in your passport during any of our upcoming programs occurring All Under One Roof. Stamps and passports never expire!

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, participants can expect to start with breath work, transition into mindful movement, settle in for a yoga nidra meditation, and finish with some gratitude. Kristen’s teaching style is a mix of techniques involving poses from hatha, restorative, gentle yoga, and yoga nidra meditation that is about being present in your body and noting how you feel. Class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Kristen is also certified through the Veteran’s Yoga Project in Mindful Resilience Yoga to teach in a trauma-informed manner.

Space is limited and online registration is required. Register online at https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here https://tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Seeley Lake Library Book Club

The Seeley Lake Library Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Seeley Lake Library. We alternate between fiction and non-fiction titles and refreshments are provided. The next meeting is Jan. 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. Masks are not required.

Tech Connect: iPhone/iPad Basics

Join a Missoula Public Library staff member on Jan. 5 for the Tech Connect class, “iPhone/iPad Basics.” This class is for those who have a new iOS mobile device (iPhone, iPad), or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. Visit Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. to learn how to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using your device safely.

Kids Cook with Chop Chop

Join Missoula Public Library on Jan. 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Level Three Demo Kitchen for “Kids Cook with Chop Chop.” Taking inspiration from our kid’s magazine “ChopChop” learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options you can make at home.

Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a library staff member Jan. 7 during our drop in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Come to the Level Three Ellingson Room from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served.

MakerSpace: Sewing and Mending

Bring your damaged clothing to Missoula Public Library’s Makerspace and learn how to mend them during these mending and sewing focused open hours the first Saturday of each month. Other sewing projects are welcome. The next session is Jan. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Staff Review

A Boy Named Queen, by Sara Cassidy

2016, Groundwood Books

J CASSIDY

This is a delightful and skillful example of a book for young readers in which gender identity is clearly the theme, but is woven seamlessly into the story. For 20 pages, we get to know Evelyn and her family. Life is predictable, calm, just the way Evelyn likes it. Then a new boy joins her fifth-grade class: long wavy hair, multiple beaded necklaces, faded T-shirt, and “jeans with stringy holes in the knees.” And his name is Queen. Much like Leo in Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl, Evelyn is drawn to this unique person even as she dislikes and pushes against the teasing his nonconformity attracts. Then she gets invited to his birthday party (as the only guest), and her experience with Queen’s equally iconoclastic family: tattooed parents, dilapidated furniture, exotic music, candles galore, dinner of a single sausage and a potato pancake (for 10 years old, get it?), and an impromptu musical. Evelyn’s slow metamorphosis is heartwarming and credible — impressive considering it’s done in a brief 77 pages with a deceptively simple writing style. This could be a great catch for reluctant readers, kids wrestling with gender questions, and anyone open to good writing for young people.

Reviewed by Dana McMurray