15th Annual Missoula Writes Contest Reception

Come and celebrate the winners of our 15th Annual Writing Contest on April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. There will be prizes awarded, readings from the winners in each age category, recognition of our sponsors, and tasty treats and beverages.

Missoula Public Library would like to recognize the following winners:

Poetry

Ages 8-10

1. Pierce Coulter

2. Imogen Graham

3. Tule Droughton

Ages 11-14

1. Makenna Monroe

2. Maysa Dadmun

3. Zachary Baldwin

Ages 15-18

1. Ash McCoy

2. Ella Swanson

3. Eliana Aquilio

Ages 19+

1. Olivia King

2. Sam Smith

3. Grace Schwenk

Non-Fiction

Ages 8-10

1. Jackson Lubaroff

Ages 11-14

1. Liam Graham

2. Nina Rohd

3. Makenna Monroe

Ages 15-18

1. Faith You

2. Anara Kyrouac

3. Clara Kyrouac

Ages 19+

1. Katie Halloran

2. Olivia Dzomba

3. Grace Schwenk

Fiction

Ages 8-10

1. Imogen Graham

2. Tule Droughton

3. Jackson Lubaroff

Ages 11-14

1. Ruby Cline

2. Zetta Snyder

3. Makenna Monroe

Ages 15-18

1. Clara Kyrouac

2. Ash McCoy

3. Faith You

Ages 19+

1. Valerie Hess

2. Emily Lynch

3. Brent Baldwin

Open Podcasting Studio at Seeley Lake Community Library

The Seeley Lake library has a podcasting machine for public use courtesy of MCAT. Join Seeley Lake Community Library staff on May 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a beginners lesson on podcasting. For more information contact Carrie at 406-677-8995.

Read with therapy dogs

Certified therapy dogs are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library. Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on May 2 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Mushroom Identification with the Western Montana Mycological Association

You are walking in the woods and you see a really cool mushroom but you don't want to pick it because..WHAT IF IT KILLS YOU!?!? Maybe you got brave and took one home only to realize you had no idea what it was or what to do with it. On May 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library, you can up your mycoliteracy game and learn how to identify mushrooms with some of Missoula's biggest mushroom nerds. We'll present a bit about mushroom anatomy before breaking out into groups to identify different species we've brought along using portable keys and field guides.

Tech Connect: iPhone/iPad

Work with a Missoula Public Library staff member in this iPhone and iPad class, May 4 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. This class is for those who have a new iOS mobile device, or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely.

Kids Cook with ChopChop

Taking inspiration from our kid’s magazine ChopChop, join Missoula Public Library to learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options you can make at home. This program is held on May 4 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three of the library.

Trashformations: Third Annual Early Education Upcycled Art Show

Missoula Public Library and Clark Fork School partner again to bring you Trashformations: the Third Annual Early Education Upcycled Art Show on May 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. Art from early education classrooms across the Missoula area is featured. Come and support community and collaboration among early education programs while instilling the knowledge and passion of upcycling in your family. Please come dressed in your best upcycled or thrifted outfits and accessories to get a ticket to enter drawings for fabulous raffle baskets. We’ll draw for winners at 6:45 p.m., you do not need to be present to win.

Life in Space with Astronaut Kayla Barron

The Missoula Public Library Foundation is bringing NASA SpaceX crewmember, Kayla Barron, to Missoula to meet children and share her experience working at the International Space Station on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. Kayla has a degree in nuclear engineering, is a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, and was one of the first women to become a submarine officer. She is the fifth woman to become an astronaut. Kayla’s multi-media and interactive program is ideal for school-aged kids, and will follow a library space-themed story time.

First Reads with Montana Repertory Theatre: 'The Roommate' by Jen Silverman

Missoula Public Library is proud to host the Montana Repertory Theatre for First Reads, a four-part staged reading series. If you’re a theatre lover, if you want to be the first to hear the plays the Rep is considering, or even if you just enjoy audiobooks or radio plays, you don’t want to miss Montana Repertory Theatre’s First Reads. On May 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library, enjoy The Roommate by Jen Silverman. For full details and program descriptions visit: https://tinyurl.com/firstreads.