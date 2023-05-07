Missoula Job Service: Job Search and Resume Workshop

Join the Missoula Job Service at Missoula Public Library for a “Job Search and Resume Workshop” on May 8 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four. This workshop includes how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out. This is where to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and secure an interview with the job you want.

Missoula Public Library Memory Café: Five Valleys Audubon Society

Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café is a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members. On May 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library, learn about Montana's feathered friends as Larry Weeks with the Five Valleys Audubon Society shares his amazing bird collection.

Read with therapy dogs

Certified Therapy dogs are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library. Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on May 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Lolo Community Library: Stop Animation with MCAT

Missoula’s Community Media Resource, MCAT, will bring a stop animation activity to Lolo Community Library. This free activity is suitable for kids 8 to 13 and is held on May 9 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lolo Community Library on 11395 Highway 93 S. Kids will use Legos and dry erase boards to make short animated videos. For details contact Erin at 406-273-0451, ext. 211.

Community Cooking @ the Library: A Mother’s Day Brunch Dream

Join Kelly Moore of Missoula County/MSU Extension and learn how to make decadent chocolate waffles with cheesecake mousse in time for Mother’s Day. This cooking class is held on May 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Missoula Public Library’s Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three.

Missoula Public Library MakerSpace: Laser Cutter Basics - Making Jewelry

Learn how to cut shapes and patterns from plywood and then make them into jewelry in this free MakerSpace workshop. This program is open to all ages and is held on May 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the MakerSpace on Level One. Registration is required at: https://bit.ly/3Lz2Dpt.

Tech Connect: Android Basics

Work with a Missoula Public Library staff member in this Android Basics class, May 11 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. This class is for those who have a new Android mobile device, or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions.

Missoula Job Service: Resume Office Hours

Work directly with Workforce Consultants from the Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume, edit your cover letter, and focus your job search. This class is held on May 11 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Call 406-721-2665 or email crystalk@missoulapubliclibrary.org to register. Participants will need to bring their resume or cover letter on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop.

World Wide Cinema

World Wide Cinema is Missoula Public Library’s free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films. On May 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library, enjoy the family drama "The King of Laughter." This film is about the actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta’s legal battle against Gabriele D’Annunzio over his parody of the latter’s “The Daughter of Iorio” (1904). Running time is 133 minutes. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 and late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked.

'City of Ghosts,' by Victoria Schwab

2018, Scholastic Inc.

JMID SCHWAB CASSIDY #1

This is a satisfyingly creepy middle-grade novel that might even be okay for some peril-tolerant fifth and sixth graders. Young teen Cassidy drowned in a frozen river, but was brought back to the living world by Jacob … a dead boy, a ghost, who now accompanies Cassidy as she goes back and forth through the Veil between the two worlds. Cassidy’s ghost-hunting parents take her to highly-haunted Edinburgh, Scotland, while they make a movie and there she meets Lara, a girl with similar abilities and the Raven, a sinister ghost with very unpleasant plans. The drizzly, gray weather and maze-like tunnels are solid characters in this story and make the atmosphere tangible and immersive. Intriguing backstories are hinted at for Jacob and Lara, clearly to be fleshed out in sequels. There is well-built suspense and some dire peril, but also a feeling that the worst is yet to come in this series. So adults might want to read ahead (or reviews) if your fifth grader does indeed get hooked by this initial ghostly tale. Overall, a quick, enjoyably chilly read. The sequel, "Tunnel of Bones," moves Cassidy’s family to Paris to continue recording her parents’ ghost-hunting show, and sustains the same creepy atmosphere and peril. Think catacombs.

— Reviewed by Dana McMurray