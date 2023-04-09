Missoula Public Library Holiday Closures

Missoula Public Library will be closed Sunday, April 9 for the Easter holiday.

Missoula Job Service: Job Search and Resume Workshop

Join the Missoula Job Service at Missoula Public Library for a “Job Search and Resume Workshop” on April 10 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four. This workshop includes how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out. This is where to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and secure an interview with the job you want.

Old Growth Forests: The Libraries of Tree and Ecosystem Knowledge

Join Dr. Diana Six at Missoula Public Library for a talk about Old Growth Forests on April 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four. Old growth forests are more than places with big trees. Each is a unique and irreplaceable ecosystem based on continuity over long periods of time. They are also reservoirs of the genetic knowledge and diversity crucial for resilience and persistence of forest ecosystems over time. In this talk, Dr. Six will give an introduction to what makes old growth forests so special using local examples including whitebark pine.

Missoula Public Library Memory Café: Line Dancing with Montana Gypsy

Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café is a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members. On April 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library, enjoy line dancing with Montana Gypsy dance studio!

Read Dogs

Certified therapy dogs are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library. Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on April 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Lolo Community Library: Stop Animation with MCAT

Missoula’s Community Media Resource, MCAT, will bring a stop animation activity to Lolo Community Library. This free activity is suitable for kids 8 to 13 and is held on April 11 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lolo Community Library at 11395 Highway 93 S. Kids will use Legos and dry erase boards to make short animated videos. For details contact Erin at 406-273-0451 ext. 211.

Community Cooking @ the Library: Seeds to Salads with Sandy Perrin

Join Kelly Moore and Sandy Perrin of Missoula Co./MSU Extension and learn how to grow your own salad bowl! This cooking class is held on April 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Missoula Public Library’s Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three.

Symphony Kids: Missoula Public Library Concert Series #4

Trumpet, trombone and tuba — oh, my! Join the Missoula Symphony to hear a brass ensemble perform. This program is held on April 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. The musicians will talk about the music they play and take questions from the audience.

MakerSpace: Cricut Basics

Join the Missoula Public Library MakerSpace and learn the basics of operating a Cricut vinyl cutter by making your own bumper sticker in this free workshop. This program is held on April 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Level One of the library.

Tech Connect: Android Basics

Work with a Missoula Public Library staff member in this Android Basics class, April 13 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. This class is for those who have a new Android mobile device, or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions.

Missoula Job Service: Resume Office Hours

Work directly with Workforce Consultants from the Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume, edit your cover letter, and focus your job search. This class is held on April 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Call 721-2665 or email crystalk@missoulapubliclibrary.org to register. Participants will need to bring their resume or cover letter on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop.

World Wide Cinema

World Wide Cinema is Missoula Public Library’s free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films. On April 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. enjoy the family drama 200 Meters that tells the story of a couple living in two Palestinian villages, only 200 meters apart but separated by the Israeli dividing wall. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 and late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked.

Montana Repertory Theatre First Reads: Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven

Missoula Public Library is proud to host the Montana Repertory Theatre for First Reads, a four-part staged reading series. If you’re a theatre lover, want to be the first to hear the plays the Rep is considering, or if you enjoy audiobooks or radio plays, you don’t want to miss this program. On April 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library enjoy, Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven by Reina Hardy.