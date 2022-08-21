Shelflife: Remembering Mayor John Engen

Remembering Mayor John Engen: Library Champion

Missoula Public Library has lost one of our biggest fans and supporters. Mayor Engen began his political career campaigning for MPL’s mil levy in the early 2000s. And in the last months of his life, he chose the Library to be the setting for his monthly community chats. We join our community in mourning the loss of Mayor Engen, and remembering his civic spirit, steady leadership, and unflagging sense of humor.

Axis360

Ebook lovers and digital audiobook fans will definitely want to try out our library app called Axis 360, which offers library users another way to download e-books and audiobooks to devices including iPhones, iPads, Androids, and newer Kindles. Through Axis 360, MPL now has a wide selection of newly purchased fiction and non-fiction e-books and digital audiobooks specially curated by our librarians. For more information about Axis 360, and to watch a tutorial on how to use the app, please visit tinyurl.com/axis360mpl.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for “Lego Club” and build to your heart’s content every Monday and Friday afternoon in the Imaginarium on Level Two. Drop in anytime on Mondays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to create fantastic Lego structures!

UM Living Lab: Research Studies for Kids

Children (5 to 8 years old) are invited to participate in research studies at the UM Living Lab located inside Missoula Public Library on Level One. The studies are brief and child-friendly — involving games, play, and questions. Children will receive a small thank you gift. Sign up online here: https://tinyurl.com/mindslab.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, 4-part yoga postures (breath work, mindful movement, meditation, and gratitude) are practiced to align, strengthen, and promote flexibility in the body. Breathing techniques and meditation are also integrated. Participants can expect an emphasis on simplicity, repetition, and ease of movement. Full-body relaxation and balance are the goals, as we make a full circuit of the body’s range of motion with standing and sitting postures, twists, forward folds, and hip openers. This class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Space is limited and online registration is required. Please register at this link: https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com/.

Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the liability waiver here: https://tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

American Red Cross Blood Drive at MPL

Missoula Public Library has been hosting the American Red Cross Blood Drive for many years. The next blood drive is Aug. 23 in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “missoulalibrary” or zip code “59801,” or call 800-448-3543. In alignment with CDC guidance, face masks are no longer required in the donation space. Donors, however, may continue to wear masks for any reason. Donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and are symptom-free, may donate with no deferral time. Together, we can save lives.

Families First Blue Block Building

Come to Families First to build something amazing with our giant Blue Blocks every Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Families First Learning Lab Classroom. Families First is located on Level Two of Missoula Public Library.

Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a library staff member during Missoula Public Library’s drop in tech help hour on Aug. 25 and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served. Meet in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library from 4 to 5 p.m.

SpectrUM Discovery Area Special Guest: Insectarium

Come and enjoy the Missoula Insectarium and their wonderful creatures every Thursday in the SpectrUM Discovery Area on Level Two of the library from 3 to 5 p.m.

MCAT’s Young Kids Dance Party

MCAT offers a disco dance opportunity for kids, caregivers and parents every Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Stop by the MCAT studio in the southeast corner of Level One of Missoula Public Library after Story Time to enjoy a little quality dance time with your kids. The light show will be fantastic and the playlist is very kid-friendly.

Tiny Tales and Story Time

Join Missoula Public Library for “Tiny Tales” each week on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. in the Imaginariuim on Level Two. Tiny Tales uses sounds, rhythms, and movement to help your child learn to read! Participants will sing songs, learn finger-plays and nursery rhymes, and hear stories. Presented by various Youth Services staff.

Also, the library has “Story Time” each week on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Story Time is for children ages 3 and older and their caregivers. Join us for stories in the Art Box on Level Two of the library.