Shelflife: Spirit of Giving at MPL

Find the Elf on the Shelf

December 1 through December 23, come to the Children’s Floor at Missoula Public Library and find the Elf on the Shelf, Paige, in her new hiding place. Tell a librarian where you found her and receive a sweet treat.

Spirit of Giving at MPL

Remember those in need this holiday season with Missoula Public Library’s Giving Tree and ToileTree. December 1 through 31, grab a tag from our Giving Tree to provide needed resources to a local organization or help us adorn our ToileTree with travel-sized toiletries to benefit local shelters. Thanks to our MPL Yarns group for creating personal care kits with handmade gifts!

Job Service Classes - Job Search and Resumé Workshop

This week Missoula Public Library offers two Missoula Job Service classes. First on December 12 is a Job Search and Resumé Workshop. This is an in-depth look at how to design your resumé to navigate your job search. This workshop includes how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resumé formats, and write a resumé that stands out. This is where to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and secure an interview with the job you want. No registration required. Also on December 15 we will offer a Resumé Office Hours. Work directly with Workforce Consultants from Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resumé , edit your cover letter, and focus your job search. Registration required. Call 721-2665 or email crystalk@missoula.lib.mt.us to register. Participants will need to bring their resumé or cover letter on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop. Both classes take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library.

Memory Café: Holiday Fun

Missoula Public Library’s “Memory Café” is a supportive and social program for people experiencing memory loss and occurs on the second Tuesday of every month. The next café is December 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room. This month join us for some holiday fun. We will decorate cookies and hear some carols.

Community Cooking at the Library: Beef Bourguignon

Join Missoula Public Library in the Level Three Demo Kitchen, on December 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with Missoula Co./MSU Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, Kelly Moore. Kelly walks us through how to make the holiday classic, beef bourguignon, in time for your next gathering. One topic will be covered monthly, presented on the second Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s demonstration kitchen.

Big Sky: Meteor Shower Viewing

Join the Big Sky High School Library Branch for a meteor shower viewing on December 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come try to spot some meteors from the Geminid meteor shower! We'll also have telescopes set up to view other celestial objects (weather permitting) with the help of local members of the Western MT Astronomical Association. Warm up inside the Big Sky High School library with hot tea, cider, and cocoa and explore some astronomy activities to learn more about outer space and NASA’s Artemis mission and the moon. Contact Brian at bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us for more details.

Kids Cooking Demo and Book Release Party

Join Missoula Public Library in our Level Three Demo Kitchen from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on December 15 as we cook tasty treats with Chef Katie from her children's cookbook series, “The 9 Lives of Charlie the Chicken Mushroom”. She will also be debuting the release of book 4 in the series with live readings from special guests. There will be books for purchase to complete your holiday shopping needs and free autographs from the author. Come, learn, listen, play and eat!

Story Time: Special Visitor

A very special visitor is taking time off from getting his sled and reindeer ready to visit Story Time! Join Missoula Public Library on December 16 and 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Level Two Art Box and have your listening ears and wish lists ready for the Big Guy himself. Story Time is recorded and posted online at a later date on the library’s official website and YouTube channel.

Cheap Date Night

Enjoy a recently released feature film during Missoula Public Library’s “Cheap Date Night” the 3rd Friday of each month in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. The next film is December 16. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. Late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked. Please call the library or check our website for movie titles: tinyurl.com/3be37tzx.

Western Montana Genealogical Society Work Day

The Western Montana Genealogical Society hosts a Work Day at Missoula Public Library the third Saturday of every month in the Level Four Blackfoot Room from 12 to 4 p.m. Bring a part of your genealogical project to the gathering. Other genealogists will be working on their projects and can lend a hand if needed, and share websites and advice on research problems. The next workday is December 17.

Pop-Up Library

Missoula Public Library and All Under One Roof Partners Pop-Up brings services to you in exciting locations. Connect with your local library December 17, 2022, January 21, 2023 & February 18, 2023 at the Southgate Mall in Missoula from 1 to 3 p.m. Get a library card, check out and return library materials, participate in an activity, and discover something new with your Missoula community.

Cookie Decorating and Crafts

December 17 join Santa at Missoula Public Library to decorate cookies, listen to Christmas music, and make holiday crafts in the Level Two Art Box from 2 to 4 p.m.