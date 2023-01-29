Shelflife: Tech Time at Missoula Public Library

15th Annual Missoula Writes continues

Missoula Writes 15th Annual Writing Contest — do you have the write stuff? Missoula Public Library's annual writing contest accepts fiction, non-fiction and poetry submissions through Feb. 19. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category and in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19+. This year you will have an opportunity to workshop your entry with local authors prior to submission. To submit your work visit missoulapubliclibrary.submittable.com/submit.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for a drop-in Lego Club in the Level Two Imaginarium. Stop by anytime between 2:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday to create fantastic Lego structures.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, participants can expect to start with breath work, transition into mindful movement, settle in for a yoga nidra meditation, and finish with some gratitude. Kristen’s teaching style is a mix of techniques involving poses from hatha, restorative, gentle yoga, and yoga nidra meditation that is about being present in your body and noting how you feel. Class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Kristen is also certified through the Veteran’s Yoga Project in Mindful Resilience Yoga to teach in a trauma-informed manner.

Space is limited and online registration is required. Register online at registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

AUOR Family Passport Program

Take a trip downtown in February and get to know all five of the All Under One Roof partners at the Missoula Public Library. Explore any of the wonderful programs Families First Learning Lab, spectrUM Discovery Area, Missoula’s Community Media Resource (MCAT), UM Living Lab, and your Missoula Public Library have to offer and get a special stamp in your passport. Take home a prize when you get five unique stamps in your passport during any of our upcoming programs occurring “All Under One Roof.” Stamps and passports never expire.

Tech Connect: iPhone/iPad Basics

If you have a new iOS mobile device (iPhone, iPad), or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions, this Tech Connect class at Missoula Public Library is for you. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely. Meet with a library staff member on Feb. 2 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library for this class.

MakerSpace: Groundhog Day – Making with Light

Drop in during the Makerspace's walk-in hours on Feb. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. to celebrate Groundhog Day with light-themed robotics and crafts.

Kids Cook with Chop Chop

Taking inspiration from the Missoula Public Library kid’s magazine “ChopChop” learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options you can make at home. Come to the Level Three Demo Kitchen on Feb. 2 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for this fun- and food-filled program.

Teddy Bear Sleepover

Bring your fluffy best friend to Missoula Public Library on Feb. 3 for fun space activities with spectrUM, a Families First Learning Lab exhibit, and, weather-permitting, sky-gazing with the Western Montana Astronomical Association. Meet us in the Level Two Imaginarium from 4 to 5 p.m. for these activities and, if you want, leave your friend overnight for the Teddy Bear Sleepover. The next morning, Feb. 4, pick them from 9 to 11 a .m. We'll have a slideshow of our friends' sleepover shenanigans, and Families First will celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in the Level Two Art Box from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

National Library Lovers Month at MPL: “No Man’s Land: The Library” with Artist Marcy James

February is National Library Lovers Month. Kick off a month of activities celebrating all that libraries have to offer with this first Friday reception at Missoula Public Library featuring artist Marcy James and her exhibit "No Man’s Land: the Library." The Reception will be Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. on Level Four of the library. Audra Loyal, owner of the Vespiary Book Restoration & Bindery will provide drop-in book-making demos. Tours of the “World’s Best Public Library” will also be available. A reception will be sponsored by the Friends of the Missoula Public Library — thank you! Marcy’s work has been exhibited nationally and is in numerous private and museum collections. Her work has been featured in a variety of publications including Fotofest’s bi-annual catalog as well as the Codex Foundation’s exhibition catalog for the international exhibit “Extraction: Art of the Edge of The Abyss.” Marcy owns Paper & Ink Printing Studio in Missoula and is also an instructor for Rocky Mountain School of Photography.

Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member during our drop-in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Come to the Level Three Ellingson Room on Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served.