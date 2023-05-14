Read with therapy dogs

Certified therapy dogs are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library. Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on May 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Missoula Public Library’s 3rd Wednesday Book Group

Join in a discussion of "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel on May 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Blackfoot Room on Level Four of the library. This lively book discussion group is facilitated by a librarian and new members are always welcome. Please email Pam at pamc@missoulapubliclibrary.org for more information.

You’re an Engineer

Kids of all ages can come to Missoula Public Library to build and create with oversized Building Blocks and our Rig-a-ma-Jig. The Rig-a-ma-Jig is a set of wooden planks with pulleys, oversized nuts and bolts, and screws. Enjoy your own free building time or join in our building challenges. This program is held on May 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library.

Frenchtown Community Library Book Club

The Frenchtown Community Library Book Club meets to discuss chosen books on the third Thursdays of the month. All are welcome even if you didn’t have a chance to read the book. The next club meeting is held on May 18 from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at the Frenchtown Library. For more information on the book for the month please feel free to contact the library 406-626-2730.

4HistoryBuffs: The Traitors, Part II

Calling all history enthusiasts! 4HistoryBuffs is held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Missoula Public Library in the Level Four Cooper Room. The May 19 program is “Missoula’s Chinatown.” Speaker Maria Greer will lead a discussion about how the first Chinese immigrants arrived in Montana in 1862. Recent archaeological finds in the heart of Missoula have added to our understanding of this oft-overlooked period in Montana history, illuminating our multicultural past.

Western Montana Genealogical Society Work Day

The Western Montana Genealogical Society will hosts a Work Day on May 20 from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Blackfoot Room on Level Four of the library. Bring a part of your genealogical project to the gathering. Other genealogists will be working on their projects and can lend a hand if needed, and share websites and advice on research problems.

Lolo Branch Library Closing for the Summer

The Lolo Branch Library will be closing on June 15 for the remainder of the summer. This closure will allow library staff to move to the newly constructed school opening in September. The Lolo Branch Library asks that patrons pick up holds and return items at Missoula Public library or another branch library after June 15. The book drop located at the library will also be closed starting June 15. Library staff are excited to invite you to their new location when school begins in the fall on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

'I Capture the Castle' by Dodie Smith

Little, Brown, 1948

Call Number: SMITH

There are certain books that you somehow miss. Maybe you were on a sci-fi kick and missed a great historical fiction novel when it first came out. Maybe you were too busy writing your doctoral thesis and missed the "Hunger Games" train entirely. Or maybe, as was the case with me and this particular book, it was published decades ago and just never came on my radar. That is, until a friend of mine enthusiastically suggested I read this book. And reader, I am so glad I did. I will now pass the knowledge of its existence to all of you in the hopes that you will pick it up and enjoy it just as much.

Dodie Smith wrote this book about an eccentric English family who lives in (you guessed it) a dilapidated castle in 1948. But unlike many novels published more than 50 years ago, this one holds up to modern eyes (and hearts). Cassandra Mortmain, our narrator, wants to “capture” her family in all their bohemian glory in her various notebooks. Her older sister Rose, younger brother Thomas, struggling author father, and sometimes-nudist stepmother Topaz, along with shy help Stephen, all live together in the castle with very little in terms of money. But what they lack in money, they more than make up for in personality. Each family member is given their due, even young Thomas who is away at school most of the time, so that the reader can’t help but love each of them in all their quirks. Eventually, two American brothers, Simon and Neil, make the acquaintance of the Mortmains. Cassandra dutifully chronicles all that follows.

What ensues is a wonderfully told (and equal parts funny and heartbreaking) story of first love, broken hearts, family dysfunction, sibling relationships, and, at the center, Cassandra’s journey from naïve teenager in love to slightly-less-naïve teenager willing to love again. This is one of those books that you end up clutching to your chest after you finish it, reeling from all that has happened. If you love it, make sure you pass it along to a friend.

— Reviewed by Kayla Whitaker