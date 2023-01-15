Shelflife: Tuesday yoga at the library

Holiday Closure

The Library is closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Democracy Project: From the Atom to the Atmosphere – Replacing Nature with a Synthetic World with Christopher PrestonThe Democracy Project and Humanities Montana are pleased to host a Missoula Public Library teen-led civic engagement program with a lecture from Christopher Preston. Participating teens will also share information about what they are currently working on. Join the discussion on Jan. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, participants can expect to start with breath work, transition into mindful movement, settle in for a yoga nidra meditation, and finish with some gratitude. Kristen’s teaching style is a mix of techniques involving poses from hatha, restorative, gentle yoga, and yoga nidra meditation that is about being present in your body and noting how you feel. Class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Kristen is also certified through the Veteran’s Yoga Project in Mindful Resilience Yoga to teach in a trauma-informed manner.

Space is limited and online registration is required. Register online at https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here https://tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Fossils Rock! Lecture Series: Field Guide to Montana Fossils

Explore our ancient past at Missoula Public Library with UM paleontologist Kallie Moore! Kallie will present one lecture per month from January through June (plus one extra in March for kids!) on topics ranging from local geology to deep time and lots in between. For full series details visit our Ongoing Programs page of our website at: missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/ongoing-programs/. The Jan. 18 lecture will describe the processes of legally collecting fossils — it will be up to you to find the localities themselves. We’ll first go into some basic geology and apply that to our state. Our first step in narrowing down the possibilities — because they are not endless. Further still we’ll take a closer look at the paleontological record and see examples of the life you would expect to find. Then — most importantly — discuss legal details of fossil collecting, as well as the ethics...basically how not to be a jerk or worse, get fined or go to jail. Join us from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library.

Tech Connect: eBooks and Audiobooks

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member to learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks for free with your library card using a variety of mobile devices. Join us on Jan. 19 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four for this class. Bring your own device, or try out one of the library’s devices before buying your own. A variety of tablets, smartphones, Kindles, and other E-readers will be on hand for use during the class.

You’re an Engineer

Build and create with oversized Building Blocks and our Rig-a-ma-Jig at Missoula Public Library on Jan. 19. The Rig-a-ma-Jig is a set of wooden planks with pulleys, oversized nuts and bolts, and screws. Come to the Imaginarium from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. and enjoy your own free building time or join in our building challenges.

Cheap Date Night

Enjoy a recently released feature film during Missoula Public Library’s “Cheap Date Night” the third Friday of each month in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. The next film is Jan. 20. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. Late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked. Please call the library or check our website for movie titles: https://tinyurl.com/3be37tzx.

Tech Connect: Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member during our drop in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served. The next session is Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Level Three Ellingson Room.

Western Montana Genealogical Society Work Day

The Western Montana Genealogical Society hosts a Work Day at Missoula Public Library the third Saturday of every month in the Level Four Blackfoot Room from 12 to 4 p.m. Bring a part of your genealogical project to the gathering. Other genealogists will be working on their projects and can lend a hand if needed, and share websites and advice on research problems. The next workday is Jan. 21.

Pop-Up Library

Missoula Public Library and All Under One Roof Partners Pop-Up brings services to you in exciting locations. Connect with your local library Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 at the Southgate Mall in Missoula from 1 to 3 p.m. Get a library card, check out and return library materials, participate in an activity, and discover something new with your Missoula community.